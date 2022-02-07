3 people shot and injured Sunday night in NW Marion County; sheriff's office investigating

Three people were shot and injured Sunday night in northwest Marion County, according to a post on the Marion County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook page.

The sheriff's office was investigating at U.S. 441 and Northwest 145th Street, which is north of the highway's split with U.S. 301. For a time, northbound traffic on U.S. 441 was rerouted onto Northwest 21st Court, the post stated.

Sunday night's shooting is at least the ninth in Ocala/Marion County since Jan. 27, when a 19-year-old man was shot and killed near the Hardee's at U.S. 441 and U.S. 27 in northwest Ocala.

There is no indication yet whether Sunday night's shooting is connected with any of the other cases.

The sheriff's office so far has not released any information about the victims from Sunday. It has only said that they were taken to a local hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: NW Marion: Sunday night shooting off U.S. 441 injures three