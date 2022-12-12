3 people shot in northwest Atlanta, police say
Atlanta police are on responding to a shooting near the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.
Police received a call about a person shot around 10:12 a.m. on Monday
At this time, police have not released the identities of the victims or their conditions.
