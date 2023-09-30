3 people shot in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men and a woman were shot near a night club in Orange Mound Friday night, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3026 Park Avenue at 11:40 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, and a 24-year-old woman was transported by private vehicle to Methodist South.

The suspects were in a dark Infiniti SUV, according to MPD.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

