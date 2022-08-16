3 people shot overnight in separate incidents in Portsmouth
Three people were reportedly shot, including one who was seriously injured, in Portsmouth in apparently separate incidents late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 10:42 p.m., police reported a man had sustained a gunshot wound near the intersection of Randolph Street and Elm Avenue. The injury was not considered life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital.
A 17-year-old showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound, which was also not life-threatening, according to a tweet from Portsmouth police posted at 12:37 a.m. The teen is in stable condition, police said.
Police tweeted at 12:50 a.m. that a man had sustained a “serious” gunshot wound in a shooting incident near the 700 block of Broad Street. The man is receiving treatment.
No further information about these incidents has been available as of Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story.
Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com