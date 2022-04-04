3 people shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

Three people were shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District early Monday morning.

Pittsburgh police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2200 block of Webster Avenue just before 12:45 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they said they found two men who were shot. Police said one man was shot in the abdomen and the other in his lower back.

Both men were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after, a third man who was shot in the foot showed up at a hospital. The man told police he was shot on Webster Avenue.

Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond has more from the Breaking News Desk until 7 a.m. on Channel 11.

