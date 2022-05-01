3 people shot at pub in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood

Three people were shot at a pub in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood late last night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Zano’s Pub House in the 3800 block of Acorn Street at 11:45 p.m.

Police said one man and two women were found with gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the initial investigation found that someone backed up to the bar in a car and shot into the building before fleeing.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

