3 people shot Saturday at Rockport Road apartment

Bloomington Police continue investigating an early Saturday morning shooting incident where three people — two of them juveniles — were shot at a Rockport Road apartment.

None of the injuries were reported to be life threatening.

An 18-year-old, Noah J. Tilford of the 1400 block of W. 13th Street, was arrested and faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

According to preliminary police reports, officers arrived at Country View Apartments in the 2300 block of South Rockport Road at 2:30 Saturday morning and discovered three people had been shot.

A 35-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to her thigh, a 16-year-old girl was shot twice in each leg and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot.

No further information was available from police as the investigation into what happened continues, BPD Capt. Ryan Pedigo said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 18-year-old charged after 3 people shot at Bloomington apartment