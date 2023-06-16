3 people shot in Seattle hours after community meeting on gun violence

Police are investigating three shootings in Seattle Friday, hours after department leaders held a community meeting about gun violence.

The latest shooting killed a man in North Seattle.

Officers say he was found dead on Aurora Avenue North and 137th Street. Police were called there at around 4 a.m. Friday.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz is at the scene. He said officers are canvassing the area and trying to put together the pieces of what led up to the shooting, but witnesses said there was a disturbance between two or three people before the man was shot.

Diaz said the death is the third homicide in just a few days. On Tuesday, a pregnant woman was shot and killed during the day in Belltown.

Just hours earlier on Friday, two people were shot in the Ballard-Fremont area at 1 a.m. One victim has life-threatening injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

During Thursday night’s community meeting at the Garfield Community Center, neighbors had a chance to bring their safety concerns straight to Diaz.

KIRO 7 also had a chance to speak to him one-on-one.

Diaz pointed out that crime data shows a contrast.

“When you actually look at homicides and you look at shootings, we’ve actually done a really good job of reducing violent crime. We’re down 16%. The problem is people don’t feel that way. So it’s hard for me to tell people, ‘Hey we’re actually doing really good work,’” Diaz told KIRO 7.

He also mentioned Tuesday’s random shooting that killed pregnant woman Eina Kwon while she was inside a car in Belltown.

Diaz said even though the data shows that the police department is making progress, a tragedy like Tuesday’s makes it feel like the city is taking ten steps back.



