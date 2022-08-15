3 people shot in Six Flags Great America parking lot in Gurnee, authorities say

Three people were shot and wounded Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, authorities and park officials said.

The three victims were hit by shots fired from a single vehicle that fled the scene, according to a statement by a spokeswoman for the park. Dozens of emergency vehicles responded following the shooting. Two of the victims were still being evaluated at an area hospital, while a third victim declined treatment, according to the statement. Their ages and genders weren’t released.

Illinois State Police confirmed the shooting, saying it sent troopers to assist but directed further inquiry to Gurnee police and the Lake County sheriff’s office. Officials with those offices didn’t immediately respond for comment.

The park closed early with guests and team members departing under direction of the Gurnee Police Department. Law enforcement is investigating.

The shooting comes as public fears of mass shootings remain high following the mass shooting at the 4th of July Highland Park parade that left seven people dead and dozens of others wounded. This past weekend’s Bud Billiken parade in Bronzeville had a heightened police presence following concerns voiced after the north suburban shooting that shocked the nation.