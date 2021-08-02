3 people stabbed in Carrick, suspect arrested
Aug. 2—Three people were stabbed in Carrick early Monday morning, according to Pittsburgh police.
Police said officers and paramedics went to the 2300 block of Brownsville Road around 1:30 a.m.
One of the three victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Of the other two, police said one was in serious condition and one was stable.
Police said the victims told officers that the suspect fled toward a basement. Police found him hiding in the basement ceiling.
The suspect, who police did not identify, was arrested without incident.
