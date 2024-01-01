3 people suffer life-threatening injuries after being ejected in rollover wreck on I-93 in NH

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries after they were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in New Hampton just before 5 p.m. found three of five occupants who had been thrown from the vehicle they were riding in when it flipped over, according to New Hampshire State Police.

All five victims, three of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, were taken to area hospitals. Their names haven’t been released.

The highway was shut down for about 90 minutes to accommodate the landing of a medical helicopter because one of the five victims needed to be flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Initial crash reports referenced a possible ejected infant who could not be located, according to state police.

State police noted that impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper Tyler Griffin at Tyler.L.Griffin@dos.nh.gov or 603-451-9313.

An investigation is ongoing.

NEWS RELEASE: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH SERIOUS BODILY INJURY NEW HAMPTON, New Hampshire – On December 31, 2023, at... Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Monday, January 1, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW