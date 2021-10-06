3 people suffer 'slashing-type injuries' in North Shore attack; suspect hospitalized in critical condition

Oct. 6—UPDATE : 4 p.m.

The three treated victims involved in the alleged assault on the North Shore this morning suffered "slashing-type injuries " that were caused by an "edged " weapon, Honolulu police Capt. Gordon Lum Kee said at a news conference at the Wahiawa police station.

Lum Kee said the weapon used was not a knife, but he would only describe it as one that "can cut and slice."

The victims were injured inside a Sunset Beach home, although it's not clear if everyone involved in the incident lived at the residence.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, collapsed after police handcuffed him and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

He was not stabbed, Lum Kee said, and police reported that he did not have any visible injuries.

HPD's initial report is that the suspect does not have a criminal background, and police have not been called recently for problems at the home.

Much of the alleged assault is still under investigation, he said.

Lum Kee said those involved in the incident were immediate family members, but did not confirm the exact relationship between them. What led to the attack and the exact nature of the victims' injuries are also still unclear.

Three second-degree assault cases have been opened.

Previous coverage A 28-year-old man is in critical condition and two other people taken to a hospital after an alleged stabbing at a North Shore home this morning following a domestic emergency, according to city Emergency Medical Services.

At 8 :11 am EMS personnel treated and transported the 28-year-old man from the home at 58-130 Wehiwa Way after administering "life-saving treatment."

Three people were "injured in a stabbing, " according to Honolulu police.

A 50 year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

A 50-year-old man was treated at the scene for minor injuries but refused to be transported to a hospital.

The stabbing suspect was among the three victims taken to a hospital, police said.

More information will be available this afternoon when the Honolulu Police Department plans to release a statement at the Wahiawa police station.