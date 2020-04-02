3 people who survived the coronavirus describe what it's like and what they wish they would have known

Justin Paget/Getty Images

Juan Perez, Amy Bobchek, Marcus Ferreira were all diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

"I really wanted to work during my sickness," Perez told Insider. "But the most I could do was catch up on 'Better Call Saul' and take naps."

Ferreira, a 20-year-old sophomore at Vanderbilt University, is already back to his normal schedule, studying and taking exams, from home.

In mid-January, Juan Perez read a CNN article about the emerging novel coronavirus in China. Stunned, he posted a prediction on Twitter: "Remember when I tell you, this will be the next global outbreak."

Perez was right. And within two months, he learned he had contracted COVID-19.

Three Americans told Insider what it feels like to be diagnosed with the virus and recover. Here's what we can learn from them.

Something wasn't right



Juan Perez initially attributed his coronavirus symptoms to seasonal allergies. More

Juan Perez

None of them felt serious symptoms at first, but all knew something was "off."

On the night of March 15, Perez experienced intermittent wheezing. But the 40-year-old Brooklynite thought it could be just seasonal allergies.

Amy Bobchek, 52, first felt run down on March 15, a few days after returning from a business trip in New York City to her home in Leesburg, Virginia.

Marcus Ferreira, 20, began feeling lethargic and achy on March 11, while still living on campus at Nashville's Vanderbilt University.

Within a day or two of their initial symptoms, all experienced some of the typical markers of the coronavirus: fever, body aches, chills, headache, cough, and shortness of breath. When those symptoms worsened, they each decided to get tested and, with two to five days, all received a positive result for COVID-19.

Getting tested

While all recall medical personnel wearing masks and other protective gear, Bobchek described her experience getting tested as "almost dystopian."

At a makeshift drive-thru area at her local hospital, she recalled, "There were people in beekeeper suits, and signs with all kinds of instructions — including 'Don't roll your window down' and 'Hold your ID up to the window.'" Bobchek's doctor indicated she needed to open her window halfway, though, so he could perform a swab test.

"He said not to look at him, just to look straight ahead, and that he was going to stick a Q-tip up my nose."

Worsening symptoms



Marcus Ferreira was still on campus at Vanderbilt University when he began experiencing coronavirus symptoms. More