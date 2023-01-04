3 people were dead ‘for several days’ before being found in Louisiana home, police say

A neighbor’s request for a wellness check led to the discovery of three bodies inside a home in New Orleans, police said.

Officers responded around 9:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, to a house on Gentilly Boulevard in the city’s Fairgrounds neighborhood, according to a police news release. Inside they found three people unresponsive and pronounced them dead at the scene.

“Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier told WWL-TV, adding that the victims had been dead “for several days.”

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the deceased but a neighbor said one is 55-year-old Alonzo Jackson, Nola.com reported. They told the publication they hadn’t seen or heard from Jackson in weeks and decided to contact police.

“(We are) talking amongst one another, just (asking) have you seen him,” another neighbor, Kendra Parks, told WWL-TV. “He’s always outside on his porch or on the neutral ground.”

Authorities said they responded to a stabbing at the home in June 2022, according to WDSU.

No other information about the latest incident was immediately available.

Police said the coroner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine the victims’ cause of death and will release their names pending notification of family.

