3 people were shot, and 2 are dead, after protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, clashed with armed civilians

Three people were shot, and two are dead, after protesters clashed with counter-protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late on Tuesday.
In a video circulating on social media, a man protecting a local gas station from arson is seen shooting several protesters at close range.
"The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries," the Kenosha Police Department said early Wednesday.
During protests on Tuesday night a number of businesses were torched by passing protesters.
Protests started Monday following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by the police in Kenosha.
Protesters have taken to the streets each night since Monday to denounce racism and policy brutality following the near-fatal shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake by police on Sunday.
A number of businesses were set alight by demonstrators on Tuesday, prompting the state's governor to deploy the National Guard.
Small groups of armed civilians have also taken it upon themselves to defend the town's businesses.
In a statement published early Wednesday, the Kenosha Police Department said two people were dead after a shooting at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.
"The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries," it said.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth previously told The Kenosha News: "I don't know if there was more than one shooter or just a single one."
Videos and testimony from journalists at the scene posted to social media suggest that shots were fired by a man armed with an AR-15 rifle.
In one video, the armed man is seen running away from a crowd of protesters. He trips and falls, and upon getting up is seen shooting several people at close range.
Footage of the incident was posted to Twitter by Brendan Gutenschwager, a videographer who regularly films protests.
A separate video posted to Twitter by Julio Rosas, a journalist with Townhall.com, showed protesters in a tense stand-off with a group of armed men at a gas station.
A second video, posted to Twitter by The Daily Caller news outlet, showed what it said was one of its own video journalists carrying a bloodied and unconscious man to safety.
A woman who identified herself as Carol Badoni from Burlington, Wisconsin, told The Washington Post that she tried to revive one of those shot.
"He definitely was not breathing," she said, the Post reported. "His eyes were rolled back in his head. There was no pulse."
Beth, the county sheriff, said one of those shot walked to a nearby hospital to seek treatment.
Blake, the man shot by police on Sunday, remains in intensive care in hospital as of Wednesday morning.
Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, said Tuesday that his son was shot at least seven times by the officer and is now paralyzed from the waist down.
A Black Lives Matter organizer in Kenosha told Insider on Monday: "Until this city hears that the officer has been fired, or what the update is, the city is going to keep burning."
