3 people wounded in shooting near Washington, D.C., school

Three people were shot and wounded Friday afternoon near a Washington, D.C., prep school.

The victims, two men and one girl, were all in stable condition at nearby hospitals by Friday evening, Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman said.

No suspects had been detained. Police interviewed several witnesses.

Cops were called to the intersection of Connecticut Ave. and Van Ness Street in Northwest D.C., near Edmund Burke Prep School, around 3:20 p.m., Emerman said. Several other schools, ranging from elementary through college, are also in the area and went into lockdown.

“We do not know the full details of what took place,” Emerman said. “This investigation is still very much in its early stages.”

Emerman said he didn’t know any possible motive for the shooting. He also addressed a social media video that purported to show a livestream of the shooting, saying police couldn’t confirm it was authentic.

The video, apparently streamed through a gunsight, shows a target trained on a pedestrian bridge from an elevated position. Gunshots are heard, then target is moved downward to the street as bullets continue firing. A man on the street is seen running for cover behind cars. The gunshots pause for a second, before apparently indiscriminate firing resumes.

No words are said; the clip’s only audio is the gunshots.

Police advised anyone in the area to shelter in place and told other residents to avoid the area.