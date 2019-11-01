3 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Buy in November for 2020

Volatile markets, an uncertain future, and certainly unsettled present have investors on edge. They want clear winners for their investments, but these days such sure winners are harder and harder to find. In the last six months, the S&P 500 may be up 3.7%, its gains have been interspersed with episodes of losses and extreme price shifts. What’s needed here, to calm investors, is a tool to find the stocks that weather today’s market environment.

TipRanks presents the Smart Score, a single number distilled from no less than 8 different factors measured and tracked by AI algorithms. The Smart Score follows such factors as analyst, blogger, and news sentiment, to see what the conventional wisdom is on a stock; hedge fund activity, insiders trades, and individual investor actions, to see what investors of all sizes are actually doing; and the technical and fundamental analysis factors that market analysts have traditionally used in rating stocks. The result is single-digit score providing a gestalt opinion of the stock at question.

We’ve dipped into the TipRanks database to find three tech stocks that have all received a ‘Perfect 10’ from the Smart Score analysis. Let’s see what makes them stand out.

Momo, Inc. (MOMO)

Coming to us from China, Momo brings a mobile app for social media and instant messaging. The app is free, but the company monetizes it in a variety of ways, but mainly through paid subscriptions for enhanced services and integrated third-party games.

The social networking app environment is a proven money maker, and Momo has proven adept at monetizing it. In the company’s last reported quarter, the Q2 report released back in August, it showed a 32% revenue growth, along with the fourth quarter in a row of 110 million-plus daily active users. Management guided toward 17% to 19% revenue growth for Q3, and in December we’ll find out if they are right.

MOMO’s perfect Smart Score is based on five of the factors: strongly positive analyst sentiment, 92% bullish blogger opinions, a 2.2 million share increase in Q2 purchases by major hedge funds, and strong technical and fundamentals.

JPMorgan’s Alex Yao, writing as part of a team, sees Momo doing well in the second half of this year. He writes, “We expect 3Q19 to be another solid quarter for Momo with revenue upside... While Momo’s growth momentum remains strong, we believe the growth potential of Momo/Tantan is not fully factored into the current share price.” Yao’s group put a $47 price target on the stock, suggesting a 40% upside in line with their bullish thesis. (To watch Yao's track record, click here)

In an October 17 report, UBS analyst Jerry Liu updated his Buy rating on MOMO shares. He wrote, “Momo has managed through recent regulatory issues with no significant long-term impact, and the most sensitive periods this year have passed. We remain positive on the stock given upside potential…” Going into some additional detail, Liu adds, “We are still positive on Momo as its shift from live streaming to dating and audio and video-based virtual gifting in newer products with smaller group settings broadens the use case, driving user, paying conversion and ARPPU improvements. Investors are focusing on the maturing live streaming market, but underestimating the value-added services opportunity.” Liu’s price target of $42 indicates a 25% upside.

Overall, Momo has a Strong Buy consensus based on 3 recent Buy ratings. As the reports here show, that consensus is likely to grow stronger in coming weeks. Shares are selling for $33.51, and the $43 average price target implies a 25% upside. (See MOMO stock analysis on TipRanks)