3 Physicists Win $3 Million Prize for 'Supergravity' Discovery

The three architects of supergravity are getting some high-profile recognition, more than four decades after they developed the influential theory.

Sergio Ferrara, Daniel Freedman and Peter van Nieuwenhuizen will receive a $3 million Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for their formulation of supergravity in 1976, Breakthrough Prize representatives announced yesterday (Aug. 6).

"The discovery of supergravity was the beginning of including quantum variables in describing the dynamics of spacetime," selection committee chairman Edward Witten, a theoretical physicist at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, said in a statement. "It is quite striking that Einstein's equations admit the generalization that we know as supergravity."

The road to supergravity

In the 1960s and '70s, researchers developed the Standard Model of particle physics, which describes three of the four known forces of nature — electromagnetism and the strong and weak nuclear forces.

The Standard Model has been incredibly successful over the years. For example, it predicted the existence of the Higgs boson, which was discovered in 2012.

Bosons, by the way, are one of the two types of known particle, along with fermions. The two classes are distinguished by their divergent "spins," or angular momentum. Fermions, which include quarks, leptons and all composite particles, have half-integer spins — values such as 1/2 and 1 1/2. The Higgs particle, gluons and other bosons have integer spins — 0, 1 and so on. This may seem like a minor distinction, but it causes huge differences in their behavior. For example, fermions make up "normal" matter (as opposed to dark matter, which comprises 85% of the material universe but remains mysterious; nobody knows what it's made of), and bosons carry forces.

The Standard Model is not complete, however. For starters, it doesn't deal with the fourth fundamental force, gravity, which is described by Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity. In addition, the actual masses of many particles are far lower than those predicted by the model.

So physicists have kept working to improve the Standard Model. One of the innovations came in 1973 — the concept of "supersymmetry," which posits that each of the known particles has an undiscovered partner. Specifically, each boson is paired with a "superfermion" and each fermion with a "superboson."

Like the Standard Model, supersymmetry initially didn't include gravity. But Ferrara, Freedman and van Nieuwenhuizen changed that.

The trio's supergravity work began in 1975, with discussions between Ferrara and Freedman at the École Normale Supérieure in Paris. These two soon brought in van Nieuwenhuizen, who was already working on quantum gravity at Stony Brook University in New York.

Together, the three devised a supersymmetry theory that included the gravitino, the supersymmetric partner of the graviton, which is the hypothetical boson that mediates the gravitational force.

The three winners of the latest $3 million Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics. From left to right: Peter van Nieuwenhuizen, Sergio Ferrara and Daniel Freedman. CERN

The researchers wrote a new computer program to perform the final calculation, which was too difficult to do by hand, van Nieuwenhuizen said. This calculation included about 2,000 terms, all of which needed to end up being zero for their new theory of supergravity to hold.