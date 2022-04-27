3 Piqua officers injured after gun unintentionally fires inside police station Tuesday

Three Piqua police officers were hospitalized and later treated and released after a gun unintentionally fired inside the police station Tuesday afternoon.

The incident involved officers who had returned to the police station after a day of shooting range training. The officers involved were in the process of cleaning their weapons after the range training when a pistol unintentionally discharged, sending a single bullet into a concrete floor, Piqua police Deputy Chief Martin Grove said in a statement to News Center 7.

Bullet fragments hit three officers in their legs. All three suffered injuries minor injuries and were able to walk themselves to ambulances to be taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment, Grove said.

All three officers were later treated and released from the hospital, Grove said.

The names of the officers injured and involved have not been released. Piqua police have also opened an investigation to determine how the incident happened, Grove said.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.



