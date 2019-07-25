The 3 Pot Stocks You Should Buy, According to This Wall Street Firm

Even though the cannabis business has been around for a very long time, at least in illicit form, investors may forget that marijuana is still a nascent industry. There is no precedent to draw upon of an industrialized country legalizing weed, which means there's been a learning curve for investors, the companies involved, and even Wall Street since Canada allowed the recreational use of marijuana.

Over the past year, a number of Wall Street investment firms have begun throwing their hats in the ring on the cannabis industry, though many have done so cautiously. This past week, Ladenburg Thalmann became the latest Wall Street firm to initiate coverage on the cannabis industry. In total, covering analyst Glenn Mattson started three pot stocks with a buy rating.

A gloved processor using scissors to trim a cannabis flower. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Canopy Growth

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises is Mattson's and his firm's conviction that Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), the largest marijuana stock in the world by market cap, is a buy. Ladenburg Thalmann started Canopy with a $50 target, which implies upside of more than 40% from current levels.

What impressed Mattson and his team about Canopy Growth is the company's aggressive and well-defined push into the U.S. market, as well as its bountiful balance sheet, which is supported by billions of dollars in cash as a result of a large equity investment from Modelo and Corona beer maker Constellation Brands that closed in November. This cash balance gives Canopy more financial flexibility than any other pot stock to execute on its long-term business strategy and expansion.

As you may know, Canopy Growth was awarded a hemp-processing license in New York state in January, acquired Colorado-based cannabis and hemp intellectual property company ebbu in November, and has the contingent rights to acquire multistate operator Acreage Holdings (NASDAQOTH: ACRGF) for $3.4 billion if the U.S. federal government legalizes marijuana.

What makes this buy rating so surprising is that it comes less than a month after Canopy Growth reported a whopping 670 million Canadian dollar net loss for fiscal 2019, and two weeks after visionary co-CEO Bruce Linton was fired. With profitability perhaps two or more years off, Mattson's take on Canopy appears aggressive, at least in the near-to-intermediate term.