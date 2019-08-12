3 Pot Stocks That Can Outsell Aurora Cannabis in 2020

As you're probably aware, the marijuana industry is a big-money business. Even though more money is currently being spent in the black market at the moment, the idea is that as more countries push to legalize cannabis, consumers will steadily move into legal channels. In a decade's time, we could be looking at a global market that's capable of $50 billion, $100 billion, or even $200 billion in annual sales.

Investors can't get enough of Aurora Cannabis

Potentially heading the legalization charge is the most popular pot stock in the world, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB). Aurora is the most-held stock on online investment app Robinhood, which has 6 million members, many of which are millennial investors. Millennials are expected to play a big role in fueling legal cannabis growth.

Though there are numerous factors that can be pinpointed as to why investors flock to Aurora Cannabis, the company's leading global production sits at the top of the list. Already producing at an annual run-rate of 150,000 kilos, the company has forecast a push to at least 625,000 kilos of yearly run-rate output by the time its fiscal 2020 comes to a close (June 30, 2020). When fully operational, Aurora Cannabis could be producing nearly 700,000 kilos of marijuana per year.

Not surprisingly, with output figures this high, Aurora is forecast by Wall Street to be one of the leading revenue producers in 2020. Keeping in mind that Aurora's 2020 year isn't the same as a calendar year, Wall Street is looking for the most popular cannabis stock to deliver about $518 million in sales (that's in U.S. dollars).

There aren't too many marijuana stocks on track to surpass a half-billion dollars in full-year sales in 2020, which puts Aurora Cannabis into some pretty elite company.

However, there are three pot stocks currently projected by Wall Street to surpass Aurora Cannabis in 2020 full-year sales.

Curaleaf Holdings: $1.25 billion (on a pro forma basis)

Although all eyes might be on Canadian pot growers, U.S. multistate dispensary operator Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) has quietly run away from the pack thanks to an aggressive expansion plan and a handful of acquisitions.

Curaleaf may not hold the most retail store licenses, or operate in the greatest number of states, but it is leading in perhaps the most important category: operational dispensaries. Right now, Curaleaf has more open retail locations than any other multistate cannabis retailer, and the recently announced cash-and-stock deal for Grassroots will further expand its reach. When that deal closes, Curaleaf will have access to 19 states, hold 131 aggregate retail licenses, and most impressively have 68 open locations. The next-closest competitor (MedMen Enterprises) is more than two dozen stores behind, on a pro forma basis.