3 Potential New Drugs Held Up by the Shutdown

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) recently became the first drugmaker to warn investors about a new drug application delayed due to the ongoing shutdown. The details behind Aimmune's peanut allergy drug program and the decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) not to begin a review are a little fuzzy, but one thing's clear: The FDA isn't beginning new reviews until the government reopens.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) hasn't announced any delays for the experimental new drugs it intends to buy from Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) for $74 billion. There are a couple of important ones close to a review, though, that could be held up indefinitely.

While the government is shut down, the FDA can't accept the huge payments that come with new drug applications. That means the agency isn't accepting new applications, either.

1. AR101: More questions than answers

On Jan. 14, Aimmune told investors the FDA will not begin reviewing an application for its lead candidate AR101. The company claims the FDA indicated it would begin a review once the government reopens, but that's all we know for certain.

The FDA's commissioner, Scott Gottlieb M.D., didn't respond to Aimmune's statement directly. He tweeted a general response stating the agency would begin reviewing new drug applications submitted along with the standard $2.4 million PDUFA fee before the government shutdown on Dec. 22. Aimmune submitted its application and PDUFA fees on Dec. 21, which left a lot of investors scratching their heads.

Gottlieb added to the confusion by noting that reviews for most allergenic extract products have been paused because the FDA doesn't have enough user fees for these types of programs. Aimmune stressed that AR101 isn't an extract and that it's a complex biologic product.

Aimmune's description of AR101 is technically correct, but that doesn't change the fact that it's just concentrated peanut protein derived from real peanuts. A lot of people would call that an extract.

Perhaps the FDA characterized AR101 differently than Aimmune, or maybe someone forgot to sign the right forms. Whatever went wrong, it's going to delay the company's first drug launch indefinitely.

