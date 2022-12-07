3 potential gunmen at large while a shot Broward teen is in critical condition, cops say

A fight in front of a Lauderhill home turned into a Tuesday afternoon shooting that has a 16-year-old boy in critical condition and police looking for three people, likely also teens.

That’s according to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, who said officers got to 5309 NW 18th Ct. around 5:30 p.m. to find the 16-year-old shot and in the street.

While he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, Santiago said, investigators were told four boys and men from 15 to 19 years old were in a fight when one pulled out a gun and fired. The three combatants still standing ran and, despite “an extensive search,” Santiago said, still haven’t been found as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the whereabouts of those involved can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700, or, to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).