3-pound Chihuahua rescued near busy interstate. Now, ‘lucky’ pup thrives in new home

A 3-pound Chihuahua was found near a busy interstate — and now, the “lucky” Massachusetts pup is getting a second chance.

“Sparkle quickly found her new family and is now thriving in her new home,” the Animal Rescue League of Boston wrote in a Feb. 26 news release.

Sparkle is starting her next chapter after she recently was spotted wandering as a stray near Interstate 93 in the Boston area.

“The good Samaritan who rescued her had seen the dog in the area for several days, however, when the small dog wandered towards the busy roadway, her rescuer sprang into action to save the dog,” the animal organization wrote.

Sparkle’s rescuer lived at the Pine Street Inn, a nonprofit that works to combat homelessness. The tiny dog was brought to the inn and eventually ended up at the Animal Rescue League, which said she was “lucky to escape” the potential dangers along the road.

“While she presented with an abnormal gait, the friendly and sweet puppy was determined to be in good overall health,” the rescue wrote.

Photos shared online show the adorable 10-week-old dog snuggling in a pink sweater after she made it to safety. She went up for adoption and got a new home after an inn worker couldn’t wait to meet her, WCVB reported.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Joe Chafins told the TV station. “We’ve got a zoo at home. This will be our first dog, though, but we’re excited to take her and to give her the best life that we can possibly give her.”

The Animal Rescue League said Sparkle’s story is one of several examples of people going out of their way to help animals in 2024.

“This act of kindness brought joy to their community and helped this lucky pup find a forever home,” the inn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Animal Rescue League didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Feb. 26.

