3½ pounds of fentanyl swept up as MetroWest Drug Task Force raids multiple locations

FRAMINGHAM - Detectives seized nearly 3½ pounds of fentanyl as well as a large amount of cocaine and oxycodone as part of two separate investigations, authorities said.

No one has been charged in the separate investigations, police Lt. Robert Sibilio said on Wednesday.

"It's a multi-jurisdictional investigation and they're both ongoing," Sibilio said. "Locations in Framingham were targeted."

The seizures occurred earlier this week, but the exact days and exact locations were not disclosed. Police served warrants at multiple locations.

The MetroWest Drug Task force, working with multiple agencies in separate investigations, have seized 3.5 pounds of fentanyl, as well as cocaine and oxycodone

In one of the seizures, the MetroWest Drug Task Force seized 1,400 grams of fentanyl in both pill and powder form. Sibilio said the street value of the fentanyl is about $160,000 on the low end.

The drug task force is made up of detectives from Framingham, Natick, Marlborough and Ashland.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, originally created as a pain medication to help cancer sufferers. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is approximately 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The fentanyl sold on the streets is often from China and is sold as a powder, pills or even in eye droppers and nasal sprays. Fentanyl is often mixed with other illegal drugs such as heroin and cocaine because it is cheaper and, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, it increases the potency of the other drugs it is mixed into.

The second investigation involved the MetroWest Drug Task Force, the Boston Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

In that case, investigators seized 169 grams of fentanyl, 80 grams of cocaine, 23 oxycodone pills, a gun and $3,000.

In Massachusetts, 10 grams of fentanyl is considered trafficking while 20 grams of cocaine is considered trafficking.

Sibilio said investigators are not releasing any more information as no one has been arrested and the investigation is not complete.

"There are several ongoing investigations," he said.

