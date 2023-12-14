3 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot jumps to $535M

Massachusetts didn’t claim Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot but there were three tickets sold in the Bay State that hit for smaller prizes.

The numbers selected were 3, 8, 41, 56, and 64 and the red Powerball was 18. The multiplier was 2X. No one picked all six numbers, sending the jackpot to $535 million ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Locally, a trio of people woke up richer. The winning tickets were as follows:

$100,000 winning ticket sold at Bernier Liquors in Bridgewater

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Shrewsbury Gas & Market in Shrewsbury

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Liquor World in Sharon

The last time someone won the grand prize was on Oct. 11, when a ticket from California fetched $1.75 billion.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, also sold to a single winner in California in November 2022.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and prizes are based on a $2.00 wager.

