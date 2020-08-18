3 producers out at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' following workplace culture investigation

Three senior producers of Ellen DeGeneres' long-running daytime talk show have departed the show following an internal investigation.

Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to "Good Morning America."

The departures come after abuse allegations relating to DeGeneres' staff surfaced in a Buzzfeed report in July.

In a letter, obtained by ABC News last month, the talk show host wrote that she was "disappointed" to learn that her set was not the "place of happiness" she intended it to be.

She also promised to commit to "continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow."

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done," DeGeneres wrote. "Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

Several high-ranking producers on the show were named in the complaints, but DeGeneres was not named. However, many negative personal experiences with the talk show host have since surfaced on social media. These have not been confirmed.

Warner Bros. also released a statement to ABC News last month revealing the company had conducted interviews with dozens of current and former employees, and it was determined that there were "some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management." Warner Bros. did say that "not all of the allegations were corroborated."

"We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them," the statement read. "Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show."

Since the Buzzfeed report was released, many members of Hollywood have stepped forward to voice support for DeGeneres and share their positive experiences with her.

Critics have pointed out that many of these takes miss the point, as much of the abuse allegations pertained to staff working behind the scenes.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Ed Glavin, Jonathan Norman and a representative for Kevin Leman for comment.

