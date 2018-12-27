3 Promising Internet of Things Stocks for 2019

The Internet of Things (IoT) was supposed to be a big catalyst for the semiconductor industry, but it couldn't save chip stocks from undergoing a massive correction this year thanks partly to a broad market slowdown. Declining smartphone sales, potential oversupply conditions for memory chips, and insufficiently effective campaigns by telecom companies to sell their customers on the benefits of IoT have combined to put the brakes on the semiconductor industry's growth.

Not surprisingly, promising IoT plays such as Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR), Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY), and Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) have been punished this year. But one shouldn't forget that IoT use is still forecast to soar in the coming years as its application areas increase, offering a big opportunity for chipmakers to boost sales. These companies are set to take advantage of three IoT trends that have either gained strong traction already, or are poised to.

Sierra's big catalyst

Low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks will play a critical role in IoT deployments, as they are ideally suited to the connectivity needs of IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) devices. Unlike smartphones, such devices don't need a lot of bandwidth or speed; what they require most is longevity and durability. What an LPWA brings to the table is an inexpensive, power-efficient solution that allows IoT devices to communicate for long periods. In fact, IoT devices on an LPWA network can operate for as long as 10 years on a single charge. That's why LPWA network deployments are expected to grow exponentially over the next few years.

Market intelligence firm Ovum predicts that the number of LPWA connections will increase from just 113 million at the end of 2017 to 2.11 billion by 2022. Sierra Wireless is already preparing to take advantage of this growth opportunity; last year, it launched its first embedded cellular modules for the LPWA market.

The good part: Sierra's early move into this space is already paying dividends, as its LPWA modules were recently certified to operate on the LTE-M (long-term evolution for machines) networks of AT&T and Japanese telecom operator KDDI. Looking ahead, the increase in LPWA deployments will give Sierra the opportunity to move into more markets across the globe and land contracts with more telecom carriers.

That's one of the reasons analysts expect Sierra's earnings growth to start accelerating next year, and grow by double-digit percentages annually over the longer term. This makes Sierra a smart IoT bet, as it is trading at just 13 times forward earnings.

Cypress is pulling the strings where it matters

Cypress Semiconductor is going after lucrative IoT opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial spaces, and its recent results suggest it's finding success in all these areas. The chipmaker is steadily increasing its revenues and profits, and it believes that it can keep doing so for the long haul.

For instance, Cypress is making inroads into the smart-home market with a series of aggressive product development moves. It unveiled a slew of chips in 2018 designed to seamlessly integrate wireless connectivity into smart-home applications. The company's products are compatible with all the major smart-home automation platforms -- Amazon's Alexa, Apple's HomeKit, Chromecast, etc. -- as well as the key cloud services.