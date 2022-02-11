Which Web 3 Protocols Are Most Likely to Succeed? A VC Suggests a Common Thread

Parker McKee
·6 min read

The current Web 3 stack is an evolving canvas of composable protocols, each totally open source, and susceptible to competitive projects forking their code. The ease of building a look-a-like project in the Web 3 space can make it hard to decipher which protocols will become more valuable long term.

Yet it is not strictly a protocol’s popularity that increases its value long term, but instead, a combination of its popularity and defensibility. While popularity is easy to measure, defensibility is more complicated, presenting itself in various forms. After evaluating dozens of protocols, I believe that the most desirable form of defensibility is usefulness that cannot be easily forked by a competitive project.

Parker McKee is a principal at Pillar VC, where he focuses on crypto and Web 3 investments.

I call this quality a project's “unforkable utility.” Unforkable utility reflects the hard-to-replicate value to a protocol user.

To recognize unforkable utility more easily, I identified its six most common forms and paired them with examples for context. Interestingly, all six types fall under the broader umbrella of network effects. I am still developing this framework. Here is my thinking in hopes others can critique or build upon the ideas.

The 6 types of unforkable utility:

  1. Protocol collateral/liquidity (capital)

  2. Protocol liquidity (content)

  3. Critical mass of network participants (app layer)

  4. Scaled value + critical mass of network participants (security)

  5. Asset acceptance

  6. Asset liquidity

Collateral/liquidity Capital

The first type of unforkable utility is collateral and liquidity in the form of capital. By capital, I mean assets on-chain that help make a market operate efficiently. For example, the lend/borrow protocol Aave’s frontend and smart contract functionality can be forked easily, while the project's collateral and liquidity are much harder to replicate.

The borrowers’ collateral on the protocol forms one side of the marketplace. The liquidity from the supply side forms the other side of the market. Both collateral capital and liquidity capital are unforkable, and paired together, they create unforkable utility to the user.

At the time of writing, Aave, the best-known, lend-borrow protocol, had the most collateral/liquidity of all lending protocols with $11 billion in total value locked (TVL). As a result, a user that takes out a loan will in theory be using the best, most efficient market for executing large transactions. The efficiency of scaled collateral/liquidity serves as the protocol's unforkable utility.

Read More: The Choppy Waters of Crypto Liquidity

Content liquidity

Similar to capital liquidity, a protocol can also see liquidity in the form of content. Similar to Aave, LBRY (Web 3 Youtube) is a two-sided marketplace, but instead of borrowers and lenders, LBRY connects content creators and viewers.

Unlike Aave, though, LBRY’s unforkable state is only found on one side of the marketplace with the content creators and their content. A mirror copy of the LBRY protocol and GUI could be created but the new project would need to convince the content creators to publish their content on the new protocol.

History shows that viewers favor platforms with the most content and as a result, the deep library of content acts as the unforkable utility. There is also a positive loop at play with more content leading to more creators, who produce even more content. Other examples of Web3 content liquidity are Mirror and Audius.

Critical mass of network participants (app layer)

A famous computer engineer named Bob Metcalfe onced surmised that the value of a networked device is proportional to the square of the number of its users. Hence, the more participants on a common network, the more valuable network access is to each user.

The best example of this in Web 3 is a hypothetical decentralized messaging protocol (someone please build this!!). As the number of participants on this protocol grows, so does the utility to each user. After a given network reaches a critical mass, even if an incrementally better protocol is created, the delta in utility between the network with all the participants and the protocol with no participants is so great it’s unlikely a migration will occur.

In the case of the messaging protocol, the unforkable utility is in the collective group of network participants. Another example of this would be a decentralized payments network.

Critical mass of network participants (consensus/security layer)

Another type of unforkable utility is the network security spurred by scaled network value and a critical mass of network consensus participants. Whether it is a proof of work (POW) layer 1 chain like Bitcoin or a proof of stake chain (POS) like Algorand, the network becomes more secure as value increases due to the growing cost of executing a 51% attack. Moreover, the more consensus participating users there are on the network, the more complicated it becomes for any single user or group of users to execute such an attack.

As Kyle Samani, highlighted in his piece on L1 value capture, “The more secure [an L1] is, the easier it becomes for the next marginal user to justify storing their wealth in that chain.” The logical inference from this positive loop (more value leads to more users leading to more value) suggests there should only be a few L1 chains that are highly valuable and exceptionally secure.

Asset acceptance

Similar to the definition of “currency,” an asset can have unforkable utility if it’s “generally accepted at its face value as a method of payment.” In the crypto space there are numerous assets like USDC/USDT/etc. that meet this definition. Their project teams and communities have scaled their distribution and acceptance to the point where most people will accept the asset without questioning its value.

For example, if someone is given Solana USDC, it is more useful to the user if they can find an exchange that will take the asset or a merchant who will accept it. This challenge is even more acute for new project tokens. In the case of an asset, unforkable utility can be found in it’s acceptance by other parties, ecosystems and applications.

Asset liquidity

The more ecosystems and applications in which an asset is liquid, the more useful that asset becomes. Using the Wormhole Solana-Ethereum bridge as the example, when a user brings an ETH ERC-20 token to SOL using Wormhole, they are given Wormhole Wrapped ETH (weWETH). weWETH is a Solana native asset that represents ETH on Solana. This new asset weWETH is neat but a key factor in its utility is whether or not there is liquidity for it.

If there is little liquidity for the asset, a user is limited in how they can use it. When launching a new asset like weWETH, creating liquidity is critical in the early days, even if that involves partnerships and reward incentives. For an asset, unforkable utility is in its depth of liquidity and the number of locations where that deep liquidity can be found.

I hope the examples above prove that entirely open Web 3 protocols can achieve significant value long term despite frequent forking attempts. Unforkable utility is hard to achieve, but has an enormous potential upside.

Still, soft forms of defensibility like community and brand that frequently have proven successful in generating value are also important to highlight. There are numerous Web 2 and 3 examples of this phenomenon. I believe that over the coming years we will see the very best projects use these soft forms of defensibility paired with the more mechanistic forms of defensibility above to create extremely valuable protocols.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mike McDaniel plans on calling plays for the Dolphins in 2022

    Collaboration is the key word.

  • Market strategist explains what rising Russia-Ukraine tensions mean for stocks

    Jeff Schulze, ClearBridge Investments Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and how this affects Fed and market responses to interest rate hikes.

  • Coinbase Resumes Trading Feature After Vulnerability Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, resumed operations of a recently launched advanced trading feature that was halted earlier when an unverified Twitter user warned of a possible vulnerability. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapThe Housing Party

  • With crypto in focus, Circle's Allaire sees US winning the digital dollar race

    As China’s digital yuan takes the global stage at the winter Olympics, a top cryptocurrency executive believes the U.S. is actually ahead in the worldwide digital currency game.

  • Man charged with murder as a hate crime in fatal NYC attack of Chinese man

    A man has been charged with murder in the second degree as a hate crime in connection with a fatal attack against a Chinese man in New York City last year. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Thursday that Jarrod Powell had been indicted on the charge after Yao Pan Ma, a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant, died in December from injuries he sustained in an attack in April 2021.Powell, then 49, allegedly attacked Ma while he was...

  • This Altcoin Gained Over 3,000% in 2021 -- and Could Skyrocket in 2022

    Avalanche launched in 2020 and quickly became a serious player in the crypto space. Here are some of the reasons Avalanche could skyrocket in 2022. Ethereum (ETH) was the original smart contract crypto, but it struggles with network congestion and high fees.

  • NFT marketplace shuts, citing 'rampant' fakes, plagiarism problem

    The platform which sold an NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet for $2.9 million has halted transactions because people were selling tokens of content that did not belong to them, its founder said, calling this a "fundamental problem" in the fast-growing digital assets market. Sales of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, soared to around $25 billion in 2021, leaving many baffled as to why so much money is being spent on items that do not physically exist and which anyone can view online for free. NFTs are crypto assets that record the ownership of a digital file such as an image, video or text.

  • Shiba Inu Has Doubled in 2 Weeks: 3 Reasons I'm Still Not Buying

    If you think the stock market has been a wealth-building machine since the pandemic lows of March 2020, take a closer look at the cryptocurrency space. While the widely followed S&P 500 has doubled in value in a little over 22 months, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has increased by well over 1,000%. Shiba Inu-themed coins were practically unstoppable in 2021.

  • Shiba Inu Is Bouncing Back. Should You Invest?

    It's been a rough few months for cryptocurrency, but Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has taken an especially hard hit since late last year. While major cryptos like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have fallen around 35% from their peaks in November, Shiba Inu has fallen more than 60% from its all-time high. Over the last week, though, Shiba Inu has appeared to make a comeback.

  • The rise of the Black Angel Group inside of Alphabet

    A year ago, inside of the corporate leviathan Alphabet, Black Googlers and other Black Alphabet employees were invited to some informal programming around angel investing during Black History Month. "It was more like, 'Hey, here are some ideas; you might even want to invest together,'" says Candice Morgan, herself a GV partner who is focused on equity, diversity and inclusion. Fast forward, and the organization, Black Angel Group, now features 35 Black leaders and operators inside of Alphabet, including from Google, GV, CapitalG, YouTube and Gradient Ventures.

  • 'I can confirm that life is very good without Facebook,' a French minister quipped after Meta warned it might pull its services from Europe

    Meta warned last week that it may remove services such as Facebook and Instagram from the EU if it's prevented from sending user data back to the US.

  • How to maintain your digital privacy

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should delete it on a regular basis.

  • Polkadot Parachain Astar Launches $100M Boost Incentive Program

    Coming just weeks after a $22 million fundraise, Astar’s new fund will offer liquidity and financial support for smart contract developers.

  • What are cookies, exactly, and are they good or bad? Cyber security experts break it down

    The answer may surprise you.

  • Cryptocurrency Is Not Your Parents' Investment

    Crypto is having a 'Back to the Future' moment. A digital assets expert explains why that could be bad news for baby boomers

  • China's cyber watchdog spells out development strategies for tech giants

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace watchdog said a symposium it held with Chinese tech giants last month had given the industry a "clearer understanding" and more confidence in how to pursue development and opportunities as they adjust to a new regulatory landscape. The Cyberspace Administration of China said its official publication had carried out interviews with companies such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group and TikTok owner ByteDance after the Jan. 28 meeting, which was held with 27 firms to discuss "healthy and sustainable" development. "Everyone agreed this symposium enabled internet firms to have a clearer understanding of the development situation, strengthen their confidence towards development and firmly grasp development opportunities," the CAC said on its official WeChat account.

  • How to hide your digital footprint from snoopers

    No matter if you use your smartphone, TV, laptop, or even gaming console a third party could have access to your every move.

  • Why Some See Web 3.0 as the Future of the Internet

    Some see Web 3.0 as the next generation of the internet, a decentralized version of the web based on the blockchain. Here are the key principles behind it, and why skeptics are unconvinced it could scale globally. Illustration: Amber Bragdon

  • Ethereum, Coinbase, Vitalik Buterin funded Foundation Secures $15M

    The creator behind Hardhat plans on using these funds to expand the Ethereum development environment and reduce dependence on other organizations.

  • Hall of Fame Resort partners with museum and software company to develop NFTs

    The partnership is intended to give sports collectors and fans access to exclusive professional football content.