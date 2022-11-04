UPDATE 3-Putin says civilians in Ukraine's Kherson should be evacuated

4
Felix Light
·2 min read

(Clarified circumstances of comment)

By Felix Light

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) -

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that civilians in Ukraine's Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone, the Kremlin chief's first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in a region he claims to have annexed.

"Now, of course, those who live in Kherson should be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions, because the civilian population should not suffer," Putin told pro-Kremlin activists as he marked Russia's Day of National Unity.

Putin's remark, which came unprompted after one activist told the Russian president on Red Square about his work delivering Russian flags to Kherson, was shown on state television and reported by state news agency RIA.

Russian-installed officials in Kherson region, one of four Ukrainian provinces that Putin declared part of Russia at a Kremlin ceremony in September, have pleaded for civilians to leave the region's west, where Ukrainian forces have retaken ground in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Kherson's Russian-appointed deputy governor Kirill Stremousov issued several video appeals for civilians to leave the part of the province on the west bank of the Dnipro river. He said that

Russian forces would likely soon give up

the west bank of the Dnipro to Ukraine.

Kherson region, the majority of which Russia has controlled since shortly after launching its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb. 24, is seen as

strategically crucial

, controlling both overland access and much of the water supply to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

It remains the only regional capital that Russia has captured since February.

Ukraine announced a counteroffensive in Kherson in August, driving Russian forces from much of the region's north in September.

General Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, has previously referred to a difficult situation in Kherson. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • G7 ministers rally support for Ukraine, suspicion of China

    Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion and coalesced around suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster, were set to release a statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea, officials said.

  • Lesotho country profile

    Provides an overview, key facts and history of his small country completely surrounded by South Africa

  • Geno Smith on future beyond 2022: I’m focused on today, those things will come

    Geno Smith waited a long time for another chance to be a starting quarterback and he’s not made the most of his chance with the Seahawks so far this season, he’s not in a rush to think about what the future might bring. Smith signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to return to the Seahawks [more]

  • Monkey Drainer Scammer Strikes Again, Steals $800K of NFTs

    Notorious NFT hacker Monkey Drainer has stolen $800,000 worth of Crypto Punk and Otherside NFTs, according to blockchain sleuth ZachXBT.

  • Increasing losses over year doesn't faze Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) investors as stock jumps 11% this past week

    Castle Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSTL ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week...

  • Ukrainian forces close in on strategic city of Kherson

    Ukrainian forces are closing in on the strategic city of Kherson, as occupying Russian forces pull back.

  • 5 things to know about new Bears LB A.J. Klein

    The Bears acquired A.J. Klein as part of the Roquan Smith trade with the Ravens. Here are 5 things to know about the newest Bear.

  • European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 2.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

    Coming off their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams face another stiff test against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who's the favorite?

  • Ukraine's president accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power. About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Thursday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 450,000 apartments in the capital alone did not have electricity on Friday.

  • The Daily Sweat: It's time for some Friday night #Pac12AfterDark

    No. 23 Oregon State is a 4.5-point underdog at Washington. Both teams are 6-2.

  • Titans’ latest five-game winning streak sets NFL-best mark since 2020

    With their latest five-game winning streak, the Titans have done something no team in the NFL has done since 2020.

  • Here’s how much you’d earn on your Powerball winnings if you put them in a high-yield savings account

    With $1.5 billion at stake in the Powerball jackpot, what’s the best financial move for all that money if you win?

  • Futures rise with all eyes on key jobs data

    The Labor Department's closely watched report, scheduled to be released at 8:30 am ET (1230 GMT), is expected show U.S. employers likely hired the fewest workers in nearly two years in October and increased wages at a moderate pace. Nonfarm payrolls is expected to have increased by 200,000 jobs last month after rising 263,000 in September, according to a Reuters survey of economists. Average hourly earnings are forecast to have increased 0.3%, matching September's gain, while the unemployment rate is seen ticking up to 3.6% from 3.5% in September.

  • Markets expect Fed to lift policy rate above 5% by March

    The U.S. central bank on Wednesday delivered a fourth straight three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point interest rate increase. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a switch to smaller-sized rate hikes "may come as soon as the next meeting, or the one after that," he also said there is a still a "ways to go" in the rate-hiking cycle. "Incoming data since our last meeting suggest that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," Powell said at a news conference following the Fed's decision to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

  • Ukrainian TikToker Praised for Gesture to Aid Elderly Street Seller

    A former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs has praised the actions of a man in Lviv, who supported an elderly street seller attempting to earn extra money selling vegetables as their “pension is not enough”.Andriy Kushnir is a TikToker who records himself supporting fellow Ukrainians on the streets on Lviv.In a video posted on November 2, Kushnir can be seen speaking to an elderly street vendor selling vegetables. He can be seen handing her money before offering produce to passers-by.The footage was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian governmental advisor, who said many elderly Ukrainians were selling fruit and vegetables “from their gardens” in order to top up their pension to cope with price increases.Geraschenko wrote: “Andriy Kushnir (other Ukrainians, too) buys all of their goods so they can go home. He passes what he bought to those who need it.”Kushnir told Storyful: “I am a simple Ukrainian guy who understands the situation in our country and I try to do everything in my power to help people who need it, because by doing a small good we do a big thing.” Credit: Andriy Kushnir via Storyful

  • Cheniere's adjusted profit, revenue more than double on soaring LNG demand

    The top U.S. exporter of LNG said it took a $5.49 billion loss on derivatives and foreign exchange from mark-to-market declines in the value of its long-term gas contracts. Cheniere reported a net loss of $2.39 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from a loss of $1.08 billion in the same quarter a year ago. "There is an enormous amount of latent demand" from Europe and Asia buyers to soak up new supplies, said Executive Vice President Anatol Feygin on a call with investors.

  • Scholz asks China to press Russia to end its war

    The German leader uses a controversial trip to urge Beijing to persuade Russia to halt its invasion.

  • Duke Kicks Off Sale Process for $4 Billion Renewable Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Duke Energy Corp. has initiated a sale process for its commercial renewable business following a strategic review announced in August in what would be one of the US’s biggest renewable transaction ever. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLo

  • War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt

    When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are high hopes for the two-week United Nations climate gathering and, almost inevitably, disappointment when it doesn't deliver another landmark pact like the one agreed 2015 in Paris. This November the geopolitical tiles have shifted: a devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make for difficult conditions at a gathering that requires cooperation and consensus.