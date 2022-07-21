3 questioned after OCSO responds to shots fired call, finds car with bullet holes near Crestview

CRESTVIEW — Three people were taken into custody for questioning Thursday morning in connection with a shots fired call near Crestview.

Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shots fired and to cars racing about 2 a.m. near Auburn Road and Garden City Road, according to an OCSO Facebook post.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was found in the parking lot of the ball fields in Crestview with “heavy damage” from multiple bullet holes.

Deputies later found a car in the parking lot of the ballfields with “heavy damage” from multiple bullet holes. A traffic stop was conducted on another car spotted fleeing the area. Three people were taken into custody after the traffic stop, the OCSO reported.

There were no reports of injuries. The investigation was continuing Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released as developments warrant.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Three being questioned after car struck by shots fired near Crestview