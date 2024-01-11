3 questions with new GAAR President Morgan Cannaday

Jan. 11—Morgan Cannaday moved to New Mexico as a child and made the state her home. Now it's her business to put people in theirs.

Cannaday, a realtor in the Albuquerque area with Ida Kelly Realty, is the new president of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors for 2024.

She is a graduate of St. Pius X on Albuquerque's West Side and New Mexico State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing.

A self-described "data nerd," Cannaday uses her skills in marketing and business in her role as a realtor — a career that started in 2012 alongside her mother, Kris Cannaday — and plans to use those skills in her new role as GAAR's president.

Cannaday chatted with the Journal this week about her entrance into real estate, her thoughts on the metro area market and what to expect this year.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You have a degree in business administration and marketing. How did you end up in real estate?

My mom's been in real estate for almost my entire life. I was in hotel management after I graduated from New Mexico State. I stayed in Cruces and was a manager for Marriott down there. My mom asked me to move up here when the market was, you know, not at its best for sure — in the early 2010s. But I thought at the time, I'd humor her and took the move and got licensed. But to be completely honest, I did not think it was going to be a good fit for me. I've always viewed real estate sales as like a sales-y job. But what I've come to realize is, I view myself as much more of a consultant or an adviser. It's not my job to sell someone on purchasing a piece of property. It's my job to provide them with the data — I'm very much a data nerd — and the knowledge so that that buyer or seller can make an informed decision that is best for them.

Have you been partnered up with your mom since the start? What has that been like?

I have been — yeah. The first couple of years were definitely a challenge from a mother-daughter relationship to a business partner relationship. (We) definitely had a lot of growing pains at the beginning. But we work so well together now — you know, bringing out each other's strengths. We're a really great team.

I was actually just talking to a realtor this morning who is bringing their son on and it reminded me so much of my mom and I at the beginning where you're used to being the parent and telling your kids what to do and and all of that. But when switching to this it becomes much more of, we are equals in this and we are making decisions together.

We are really fortunate in that my background is in marketing and business administration, so I'm very much like the techie data nerd of the two of us — doing all of our marketing and market statistics and all of that. Whereas, she is much more of the, you know, 30-plus years experience in real estate. And even when we enter these markets that I have not seen in the last 12 years, she (has that) wealth of knowledge and experience, so it's a really great dynamic now for sure.

You have been a realtor in this market for over a decade now. What trends stand out to you the most, and what should we expect for the metro area market this year?

I mean, as far as our current market, obviously 2020 to 2022 is just a thing that no one had seen before. And we are still very much in a seller's market right now. But we are starting to stabilize a bit and, you know, interest rates are still not great but they are coming down slowly but surely.

So, kind of looking at our data from especially like the second half of 2023, we still had really low inventory, but then buyer demands kind of went down a bit as a lot of buyers thought that they would just wait until interest rates came back down. I don't perceive a crash happening anytime soon.

(In) 2024 we'll see a pretty similar trend to 2023 as far as prices still going up. ...Since 2020, in the greater Albuquerque area, values have gone up by like 48%, which is crazy and obviously that is not sustainable. I think we will reach a closer level of sustainability as far as maybe closer to 5% appreciation this year and slightly lower interest rates to where buyers feel comfortable moving in this market again.