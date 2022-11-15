3 rapes reported to UNC-Chapel Hill police in last five days

Three rapes have been reported to UNC Police in the last five days, according to the university police department’s crime log.

There also has been one report each of domestic violence and physical assault on the university campus since Thursday, Nov. 10.

The reported rapes, first reported by WRAL, occurred at different times this semester, with two reported to have happened in residence halls. One was in Ehringhaus Residence Hall, which houses 640 residents, and the other in Baity Hill, an apartment community for graduate and family housing.

The domestic violence case was also reported at Baity Hill and the physical assault was at Mangum Residence Hall, the crime log shows.

Only one Alert Carolina notification went out recently informing students that UNC police were investigating a reported sexual assault on campus.

The last alert was during fall break on Oct. 22 for a rape reported in Carmichael Residence Hall. In the alert, police said an unknown man followed a student into their room where the incident occurred.

According to a report by WRAL, police started an investigation after the rape was reported but it took five hours for them to send out an alert.

The crime log shows that case remains open.

UNC Police has not responded to a request from The News & Observer for more information Tuesday morning about the recent reports.

Resources are available for students on campus and in Chapel Hill who have experienced sexual violence including the Gender Violence Services Coordinators at www.gvsc.unc.edu or 919-962-1343, Counseling and Psychological Services at www.caps.unc.edu or 919-966-3658, and the Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office at reportandresponse@unc.edu or 919-445-72759.