3 Reasons AbbVie Investors Aren't Too Worried About Humira Anymore

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) investors have been dreading this moment since the company's inception in 2013. International Humira sales tumbled during the fourth quarter, following the loss of patent-protected market exclusivity.

Sales of the world's top-selling drug probably peaked 2018, but AbbVie investors have plenty to look forward to in the years to come. Here are four good reasons not to be afraid of holding those AbbVie shares for the long run.

Four more years

During the fourth quarter, international Humira sales fell 14.8% from the previous year because low-cost biosimilar versions launched throughout the EU in October. In the U.S., though, annual Humira sales rose 10.7% in 2018 to $13.7 billion, and they'll probably continue rising for at least a few more years.

AbbVie's already signed seven settlement agreements, with potential competitors trying to launch biosimilar versions of Humira in its domestic market. The thicket of patents surrounding the rheumatoid arthritis drug should allow U.S. sales to nearly offset biosimilar competition in the EU through most of 2023.

A strong lineup of more recently launched drugs and a couple more near the finish line make the upcoming losses a lot less terrifying. In fact, Humira losses might not seem like such a big deal four years from now, for these four reasons.

1. Imbruvica isn't finished growing yet

Imbruvica sales have surged since easy-to-swallow tablets became the first chemo-free option for adults newly diagnosed with the most common form of leukemia. AbbVie's share of annual Imbruvica sales surged 39% in 2018 to $3.6 billion, and there won't be much to prevent it from going a lot further.

Although Imbruvica beat standard chemo on its own, many first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients have been receiving combinations of standard chemo plus a drug from Roche (NASDAQOTH: RHHBY) called Gazyva. Investors worried this treatment option would be hard for Imbruvica to compete with can rest easy.

Right now, the FDA is reviewing an application that will probably make Imbruvica plus Gazyva the new standard before the year is finished. During the pivotal Illuminate trial, Imbruvica plus Gazyva wiped the floor with the chemo-containing combination. Patients given the Gazyva-plus-Imbruvica combination were 77% less likely to show signs of disease progression than those given chemo plus Gazyva.

