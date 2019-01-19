3 Reasons Baker Hughes Stock Could Rise in 2019

When General Electric (NYSE: GE) made a bold bet to acquire a majority stake in Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE: BHGE), it thought combining oil equipment and services into a single entity would lead to immense opportunities to cross-sell to customers.

The idea sounds great in theory, but so far the integration process has taken so long that investors have yet to really reap the benefits. Making headway on that integration process is one of a few catalysts that could help Baker Hughes put 2018 behind it.

1. Improving margins from integration

Even before the merger in 2017, Baker Hughes had always been a step behind its peers when it came to operating margins. The difference between its and Schlumberger's and Halliburton's margins became even more pronounced after the merger. General Electric's oil equipment sales and Baker Hughes' oil-field services didn't have that much in common, so bringing them together didn't immediately generate the kind of operational synergies you might expect from an acquisition.

According to CEO Lorenzo Simonelli, the combined entity should be able to carve out about $1.6 billion in synergies by 2020. On top of the more common cost cuts like reducing overhead, management thinks there are immense selling synergies by packaging oil equipment and services.

So far, Baker Hughes says it has achieved about $700 million of its $1.6 billion synergy goal. Being able to speed up this integration process would be immensely helpful in improving margins. More than anything, this should be management's focus in 2019.

2. Green light for LNG projects

One of the unique aspects of Baker Hughes compared with other major oil services firms is that it has a presence in all parts of the oil and gas value chain instead of just the exploration and production segment. While Baker Hughes and the rest of the industry will surely benefit if we see a significant increase in capital spending for production, Baker Hughes is one of the only ones that could benefit from spending for other things like liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petrochemical facilities.

In the U.S. alone, there are five major LNG export facilities expected to receive their final investment decision. There is also a flurry of LNG activity outside the U.S. on the precipice of getting the green light. Back in October, Royal Dutch Shell announced it was going ahead with its LNG Canada project, and ExxonMobil is likely going to start work on a major export terminal in Mozambique.