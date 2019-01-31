3 Reasons Gamers Aren't Buying NVIDIA’s Newest GPUs

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock recently plummeted after the chipmaker slashed its fourth quarter revenue guidance from about $2.7 billion to $2.2 billion. NVIDIA attributed the drop, which would represent a 24% annual decline, to soft demand for its data center and gaming GPUs, particularly in China.

NVIDIA also admitted that sales of its new Turing GPUs were "lower than expected," and slashed its non-GAAP gross margin guidance from a midpoint of 62.5% to 56%, which marks a sharp drop from 62.1% in the prior year quarter. Simply put, NVIDIA told investors to brace for its worst quarter in years.

The soft demand for its Turing GPUs was particularly disappointing. Investors expected sales of the newer chips to offset some of the inventory issues with its older Pascal GPUs, which were hit with a supply glut after the crypto mining bubble popped. During the third quarter, NVIDIA's Gaming revenue -- which accounted for 55% of its top line -- rose 13% annually but fell 2% sequentially on those headwinds.

During last quarter's conference call, CEO Jensen Huang stated that it would take "one or two quarters" to stabilize its gaming GPU business. However, NVIDIA's ugly guidance cut indicates that it could take much longer. Moreover, Huang seemed to gloss over three troubling issues that are preventing core gamers from upgrading their cards.

1. The world's top PC games don't require powerful GPUs

In recent years, many core PC gamers pivoted away from graphically demanding "triple A" games toward multi-platform esports titles with lower GPU requirements.

Tencent's League of Legends, which is nearly a decade old, remains the top core PC game in the world according to Newzoo's latest rankings. Valve's Counter Strike: Global Offensive, which was released in 2012, ranks second, followed by Epic Games' Fortnite, the hit 2017 battle royale title that runs smoothly on low-end GPUs.

Other popular core PC games include Microsoft's Minecraft, Bluehole's PUBG, Activision Blizzard's Overwatch and World of Warcraft, and Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto V. These games all run like butter on NVIDIA's Pascal GPUs.

2. Gamers are postponing their upgrades

As a result, gamers are postponing their upgrades or simply buying used Pascal GPUs, which flooded the market after the crypto bubble popped. Newzoo recently reported that the three most popular GPUs among core PC gamers are the GTX 1060, GTX 1050 Ti, and GTX 1070 -- which are all Pascal-based cards.