3 Reasons GameStop Failed to Attract Buyers

GameStop's (NYSE: GME) stock recently sank to its lowest point in nearly 14 years after the company abandoned its plans to sell itself. GameStop started exploring a sale last June, with public equity firm Apollo Global (NYSE: APO) and private equity firm Sycamore Partners rumored to be the top suitors. Let's examine the three main reasons GameStop couldn't land a buyer, and how these issues could impact its future.

1. A dying business model

GameStop is struggling to counter two relentless headwinds. First, digital downloads are gradually rendering its sales of new physical copies of video games -- which generated 35% of its revenues last quarter -- obsolete.

Two figures push two puzzle pieces together. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A lower number of physical games in circulation also throttles its sales of pre-owned and value video game products, which accounted for 19% of its revenue last quarters. The gross margins of both units contracted year-over-year last quarter.

Second, most of GameStop's stores are located in malls, which are struggling to attract customers amid tough competition from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and other e-tailers. GameStop partnered with Amazon in 2017 to pay customers for in-store trade-ins with Amazon Cash, but that deal didn't meaningfully boost its pre-owned sales.

With over 5,800 brick-and-mortar stores worldwide and a fading core business, it's likely that GameStop's potential suitors couldn't figure out how to turn its business around.

2. Murky turnaround plans

GameStop's main turnaround strategy is to diversify its stores beyond video games with gaming accessories (like headsets), pop culture collectibles, and even comic books. That's why it acquired pop culture products retailer ThinkGeek in 2015. It also started selling digital downloads, and tested out an in-house game publishing unit.

GameStop's sales of accessories, collectibles, and digital downloads all rose by double digits last quarter, but those three businesses accounted for less than a fifth of its top line. The long-term growth of all three businesses is also unpredictable.

The recent growth of its accessories business is heavily dependent on sales of gaming headsets for battle royale titles like Fortnite and PUBG, which could gradually lose momentum. The strength of its collectibles unit relies on robust sales of Funko's Pop vinyl figurines, which are widely available at other retailers. As for digital revenues, GameStop mostly sells download keys for other DRM platforms -- which Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers also offer.