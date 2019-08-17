3 Reasons to Go With a Roth IRA

One of the biggest decisions you must make when saving for retirement is whether to go with a traditional or Roth IRA. You're not locked into one -- you can start with one and transition to the other over time, or contribute some money to both types of accounts. But most people favor one over the other.

Traditional IRAs are popular because the money you contribute reduces your taxable income today, though you have to pay taxes on your distributions in retirement. But there are times when Roth IRAs -- which don't reduce your taxable income today, but then grow tax-free afterward -- are the better option. Here are three scenarios where a Roth IRA makes more sense.

1. You expect to be in the same or a higher tax bracket when you retire.

When choosing between a traditional or Roth IRA, base your decision on when you'll pay the least in taxes. If you're just starting out in your career and your income is low, you're in a lower tax bracket. It makes sense to pay taxes on your retirement savings now because there's a good chance that your tax bracket in retirement could be the same or higher than it is today. If you stashed the money in a traditional IRA, you'd enjoy a small tax break this year, but you'd end up paying back far more in retirement when you're taxed on your distributions.

This is always a bit of a guessing game because you don't know how tax brackets will change or what your expenses will be in retirement. But if you anticipate spending roughly the same money in retirement as you are today (or more), a Roth IRA will save you the most in taxes.

2. You don't have to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) at 70 1/2.

For everyone 70 1/2 or older, the government has required minimum distributions (RMDs) from most retirement accounts, which generally take effect for all workers unless they're still working and own less than 5% of the company they work for. The exception is the Roth IRA. The whole point of RMDs is to force you to withdraw money from your tax-deferred retirement savings so the government can collect its share. But because you already paid taxes on your Roth IRA contributions the year you made them, your distributions are tax-free and the government has no reason to make you withdraw the funds.

Oddly enough, Roth 401(k)s, which are taxed similarly to Roth IRAs, do have RMDs. But you can avoid them by rolling over your Roth 401(k) into a Roth IRA. You may have to pay a small rollover fee to do this, but you won't owe any taxes because you already paid taxes on your contributions.

3. You can withdraw money at any time without penalty.

Traditional IRAs usually impose a penalty on top of income tax if you withdraw your funds before you're 59 1/2, unless you meet certain requirements like buying your first home or taking substantially equal periodic payments (SEPP). But you don't have to worry about this with Roth IRAs. The government's less picky about what you do with these funds since you already paid your share of taxes on them, so you can withdraw all the money that you put into your Roth IRA at any time without a penalty. But just because you can doesn't mean you should. This will seriously hurt the growth of your retirement savings, so don't do it unless you have no other choice.