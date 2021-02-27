3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Receive a Tax Refund Next Year

Christine Luken
·4 min read
&#xa9;Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

The weather is warming up, birds are singing, snow is melting and people are smiling. You know what that means? Tax refund season is in full swing.

I’m always a bit baffled when folks act like they’ve just won the lottery or received an unexpected bonus when their tax refund arrives. I want to shake them and shout, “That was your money in the first place.” I know certain people purposely request their employer over-withhold taxes from their paychecks so they receive a big refund every year. In fact, according to a survey from the American Payroll Association, nearly 45% of Americans say they’d prefer a big refund over a larger paycheck throughout the year. As a result, the average individual income tax refund for the 2020 filing season was $2,549, according to the IRS. I say that this is a bad idea.

Here are three reasons you shouldn’t receive a tax refund next year:

Check Out: What Americans Do With Their Tax Refunds

1. You’re Earning 0% Interest on Money You’re Giving the Government

If you have debt of any kind — credit cards, student loans or a mortgage — you’re better off paying down those interest-charging accounts rather than letting Uncle Sam hang onto your money interest-free.

For example, let’s say that Alicia has several credit cards with balances totaling $15,000, with an average interest rate of 15%. If she’s receiving the typical refund of $2,549 (which could have been used to pay down debt), it’s costing her $382 in interest to overpay her taxes each and every year she’s carrying a credit card balance. Even if you don’t have high-interest debt, you could be investing that overpayment in your retirement account and earning compound interest.

2. You’re Living Paycheck to Paycheck

In my early 20s, I was a hot mess with my finances. I lived in a constant state of stress because I had no margin in my money. Any unplanned expense — car repairs, an unexpected vet bill, Uncle Joe’s retirement gift — would blow my budget out of the water. But when tax refund time rolled around, I enjoyed one or two months of worry-free spending.

Seventy-eight percent of U.S. workers live paycheck to paycheck, according to CareerBuilder, and I’ve coached countless clients in this situation. My advice: adjust withholdings to minimize the amount of your refund, so the additional money every paycheck relieves that stress. Using the average refund of $2,549 as an example, that would put $212 more per month in your paycheck. I’d much rather see you adjust your withholdings so that your refund is very small, so that you have more financial breathing room all year long.

Find Out: Everything You Need To Know About Taxes

3. You Can’t Access the Overpayment Until Filing Time

If you don’t have an ample emergency fund to cover a large expense (medical emergency, job loss, home maintenance), you might have no other option than to rely on debt to cover it. Even if you’ve already overpaid your taxes by several hundred or thousand dollars, you cannot access that overpayment until tax time. Instead of overpaying your taxes, request that your employer split deposit your check and put that money into your savings account.

Here’s the biggest objection I hear to not getting a refund: “I don’t trust myself to use that extra money wisely.” The solution is to set up automatic transfers from your paycheck or checking account to go straight toward paying debt or into a savings account. Do this when you receive that first paycheck with the positive adjustment so you’re not tempted to spend that extra money instead.

Overpaying your taxes is like opening a savings account that pays zero percent interest, and you can only access it once a year. Rather than getting a tax refund of several thousand dollars every year, adjust your withholdings — with the assistance of your CPA or tax professional — and put that money to better use to help yourself make progress on your journey to financial health.

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: Feb. 24, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Receive a Tax Refund Next Year

Recommended Stories

  • Tax refunds flow slower into economy after delayed start

    Tax refunds are flowing into pocketbooks — and the overall economy — much slower this season after a late start.

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years

  • Captain Tom's family arrive at his funeral

    Moore's hearse departed his home on its way to Bedford Crematorium, followed by members of his family.Moore died on February 2 at Bedford Hospital. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 22 and was fighting pneumonia. Over the last five years, he had been receiving treatment for prostate and skin cancer.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose: UK study

    A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, results of a UK study found on Friday. Researchers analysed results from thousands of COVID-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England. "Our findings show a dramatic reduction in the rate of positive screening tests among asymptomatic healthcare workers after a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," said Nick Jones, an infectious diseases specialist at Cambridge University Hospital, who co-led the study.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Warren Buffett: 'It’s easy to overlook the many miracles occurring in middle America'

    'Never bet against America,' writes Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders.

  • Daily Gold News: Friday, Feb. 26 – Gold at New Low and Closer to $1,750

    Gold is 0.6% lower this morning, as it is trading closer to $1,750 price level. What about the other precious metals?

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues Correction

    The British pound has fallen on Friday to slice through the 1.40 level. This correction has been long overdue and quite frankly is welcomed.

  • Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi, the queen of Mumbai’s red-light district?

    "Her political connections apparently also won her an appointment with the then prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, at his residence in New Delhi."

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues Correction

    The Australian dollar has pulled back again on Friday to reach down towards the 50 day EMA. We have seen a lot of pullback from a major resistance barrier.

  • Musk Says Nickel Is ‘Biggest Concern’ For Electric-Car Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has had it with nickel.It’s scarce and expensive, so the chief executive officer of electric-carmaker Tesla tweeted on Thursday that the company’s shifting some cars to a type of battery that uses iron instead.Musk has previously pleaded with miners to produce more nickel. Supplies will be tight for the next three years, and there could be a significant deficit as early as 2023 as demand picks up, according to BloombergNEF analyst Allan Ray Restauro.Nickel is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, used in electric vehicles. It packs more energy into batteries and allows producers to reduce use of cobalt, which is more expensive and has a less transparent supply chain.The metal has rallied 16% this year on the London Metal Exchange amid a broad-based rally in commodities, with investors betting on strong demand growth as economies reopen.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Global bond rout turns up the heat on central banks

    Central banks in Asia struggled to smother a selloff in global bonds on Friday, piling pressure on their bigger peers to do more, as spooked investors sold assets to cover deepening losses and rushed out of crowded positions in stocks. The erratic trade evoked memories of last March and comes as the pandemic recovery enters a delicate phase, with financial markets moving swiftly to price in an end to the cheap money that had lit a fire under world stocks for a year. Australia's central bank launched a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, calming cash markets but barely taming the fear, evident in more liquid futures trade.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to Record Discount as Mania Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself as investors rush to the exits.The $31.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) plunged 22% this week, outpacing a 17% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That’s evaporated GBTC’s once-massive premium to the Bitcoin it holds, with the price of GBTC closing 3.8% below the value of its underlying holdings on Thursday -- a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s an unusual situation for GBTC, which has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since the fund’s launch in 2013. That figure soared to 40% in late 2020, with investors willing to pay a markup for exposure to Bitcoin‘s dizzying rally. That avalanche of inflows swelled the number of GBTC shares outstanding to a record 692 million. However, GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions -- meaning that shares can only be created, but not destroyed. With Bitcoin’s climb now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as participants in the trust seek to find buyers in the secondary market.“It’s more indicative of the fact that there are so many shares are available, and it indicates demand for Bitcoin at these prices is falling off,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency slipped another 0.2% on Friday, on track for its worst weekly pullback in a year. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 19.7% this week.Bitcoin’s lurch lower is part of a broader risk asset stumble, as spiking Treasury yields rattle the market’s more speculative fringes. High-flying tech stocks have been hammered as investors reassess lofty valuations, with the Nasdaq 100 on track for its worst week since March.Among those hit the hardest is Cathie Wood’s lineup of Ark Investment Management ETFs. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF is on track for a fifth consecutive day of declines, and is poised to erase its year-to-date gains after a nearly 150% surge in 2020. Ark Investment is the fourth-largest holder in GBTC.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.A host of new entrants could also be challenging GBTC’s command of the competitive landscape. The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, the Osprey Bitcoin Trust and the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP have all launched within the past three months. Meanwhile, two Bitcoin ETFs -- a structure yet to be approved by U.S. regulators -- began trading this month in Canada.“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen the launch of multiple competing products,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “The unpleasant truth for GBTC investors is that competition erodes demand for the product, which can lead to a collapsing premium or even a discount.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'The first rule of a happy life,’ according to 97-year-old Charlie Munger

    “A happy life is very simple,” the 97-year-old Munger said during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation.

  • Barclays found guilty of "serious deceit" in 2008 fundraising, Staveley denied damages

    A London High Court judge has found Barclays guilty of "serious deceit" over how it negotiated a financial lifeline with Amanda Staveley during the credit crisis in 2008, but on Friday denied the British businesswoman damages. Judge David Waksman said the decision would be a grave disappointment to Staveley's PCP Capital Partners group, which has claimed around 836 million pounds ($1.16 billion) in compensation. The civil case revolved around how the bank secured billions of pounds from Qatar and Abu Dhabi-backed investors 13 years ago, allowing it to secure its independence - and the jobs of its bosses - by avoiding a state bailout during turbulent markets.

  • Airbus Courts Eco-Conscious Investors With Hybrid Plane Announcement and New Emissions Disclosures

    The European aerospace giant is getting serious about shrinking the industry's carbon footprint.

  • Bitcoin Is Trading at a 46% Premium on Luno Nigeria After Central Bank Ban

    The premium rose after the Central Bank of Nigeria reminded banks they could not provide crypto exchanges with financial services.

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.