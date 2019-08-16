3 Reasons Tencent Isn’t Worried About the ByteDance Threat

Chinese internet giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) is one of the largest and most formidable companies in the world, yet it's not without competitive threats. Some investors have recently pointed to emerging competitor ByteDance, the company behind the popular Toutiao news aggregation app and TikTok, the hit app that allows users to create short, fun videos set to music. ByteDance was formed in 2012 and TikTok came out in 2016, taking China by storm and rocketing to 500 million monthly active users in just two years. That rapid growth has catapulted the currently private ByteDance to a market valuation of roughly $75 billion as of last year.

The emergence of ByteDance has increased competition among China's internet publishers just as the Chinese economy has slowed. That has really punished other internet giants like Baidu, which has posted terrible numbers this year. Competition may have also played a part in the recent deceleration in Tencent's online advertising segment, detailed in its earnings release out this week.

However, Tencent management took great pains to calm investors worried about the short-form video threat. Here are three ways Tencent is counteracting the competitive challenge.

1) Quality over quantity

Tencent management obviously knew the TikTok threat was on investors' minds, addressing it early in its conference call with analysts. Off the bat, management made the case for its focus on quality content over user-generated videos:

"Many observers question the role of high-quality content, given the recent boom in user-generated content such as mini videos. We believe high-quality content has enduring and persistent appeal, providing users with education, lifelong bonding experiences, immersion and stimulation in a way that is difficult for short-form user-generated content to match."

What does Tencent mean by "high-quality"? Well, Tencent is one of the leading streaming services in China and a producer of high-end dramas series, akin to a Chinese Netflix. Additionally, Tencent has the advantage of sourcing material from its China Literature publishing house, as well as fictionalized adaptations of popular video games from its myriad game studios. With that kind of in-house intellectual property, Tencent has a competitive advantage in creating hits. This is all in addition to its own original in-house production capabilities.

Backing up management's claim, Tencent Video posted an impressive 30% revenue growth in the quarter.

Also, by virtue of its size and scale, Tencent was able to land an extension its exclusive deal with the NBA, the most-watched professional sports league in China. In fact, since Tencent began streaming NBA games in 2014-2015, Tencent has nearly tripled the Chinese NBA audience as 490 million internet users in China watched one or more games on its platforms.

Though short video may be the theme of the day, Tencent believes users will stick with what they perceive as high-quality, must-have content over the long-term.

2) Short-form is additive, not duplicative

Though I don't doubt Tencent's belief in quality content, I imagine management wouldn't be as sanguine if it were losing eyeballs to TikTok at a rapid rate. And though TikTok has clearly won some market share, Tencent management also noted that its own video platforms increased users and engagement at a healthy rate, even in an uncertain macro environment: