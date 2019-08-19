3 Reasons Why There's Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market

This article was first published by MyWallSt. Get your free copy of 'Buy Low, Sell High: Our Top 2 Pot Stock Picks' here!

One of the best investors of our time, Peter Lynch, has said that "a company that does boring things is almost as good as a company that has a boring name, and both together is terrific."

Case in point: Waste Management (NYSE: WM), a company that does just what its name says -- manages our waste. According to what Peter Lynch said, this company is off to great start, in that it both has a boring name and is boring.

What's more, it carries the majority market share, has the largest network of landfills in the U.S., is leading the market in its growth sentiment toward "going green" and, whether you knew it or not, is actually a holding company that consists of hundreds of subsidiary waste management services.

Here's more on why it's a great pick for both conservative and long-term investors.

1. 38% market share, plus industry diversification

Some may wonder if having such a large share of the market carries the risk of being labeled a monopoly, but don't forget that WM is actually a holding company of 437 subsidiaries, to be exact.

In other words, when investing in WM, you're putting your money to bat for over 400 companies and in 38% of the waste management industry. Furthermore, through its subsidiaries WM has ownership in 247 solid waste landfills, 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, 102 material recovery facilities, and 314 transfer stations.

The subsidiary businesses include a diverse range of niche companies that provide the following services within the waste management industry:

Waste management services for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers

Waste collection services

Ownership, development, and operation of multiple landfills, including ownership in the real estate, as well as the revenue from operations

Materials processing services

Commodities recycling services

Recycling brokerage services for third-party companies (this means that, even for the companies within the industry that it doesn't own, WM is providing services for and taking a small share of revenues)

Construction and remediation services

As you can see, it's almost an understatement to say that WM has its hand in nearly every area of the waste management industry, a positive indicator of a potentially great investment.

2. WM is leading the way for the future of waste management services

A common question many might have is, "What is the outlook of the industry?" Some may even take it one further to say, "What happens as the waste management industry moves toward a 'greener' economy?"

Both are great questions, and the answers further support my belief in WM as an investment. Remember those 437 subsidiary companies owned by WM? Among them are some of the leading companies that are paving the way for a greener economy. If there are companies promoting the habit of recycling, reducing the pollution of carbon monoxide in our air, and saving and protecting the trees, there is a high chance that the campaign is being led by WM or a subsidiary.

In fact, to give you an idea of some of the impact it has had in this space, consider the following:

It managed 15.3 million tons of recyclable waste in 2017 alone.

It produced 2.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2017. In other words, rather than using 2.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide for energy, it used proper waste disposal and converted it to energy production that is the equivalent of 2.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

It managed to protect 25,568 acres of land in 2016, and 20,000 acres in 2017 -- the dip in the number of acres protected is based on a new focus on quality over quantity.

Long story short, WM has put the green economy movement at the top of its priority list. This reduces the risk of a potential "dying industry" and further supports the belief that it is the market maker for the future of the waste management industry, both of which are positive indicators of a bright future for the company.

3. Above-average fundamentals

A quality investment without a proper analysis of the fundamentals of the company is essentially a blind investment decision. Aside from the stark facts discussed above, there are three strong indicators that make WM a great long-term investment.