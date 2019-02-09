3 Reasons Why Boeing's Stock Deserves a Positive Re-rating

The really interesting thing about Boeing's (NYSE: BA) fourth-quarter earnings report is how it underlines the fact that management is making its earnings less cyclical. That on its own is something that should encourage an upward re-rating of the stock by the investment community. But when you add in the point that commercial aviation is enjoying an era of never-seen-before profitability, Boeing really begins to look like a highly attractive company to invest in. Let's consider those points in the context of the Q4 report.

End markets are less cyclical

One of the biggest concerns investors traditionally have had with Boeing relates to the cyclical nature of its earnings. Passenger growth tends to correlate with global economic growth; when passenger growth slows, airlines make less money, and stop or cancel their aircraft orders -- which is bad for Boeing.

That said, there's a strong case to be made that structural changes in the aviation industry -- deregulation, technological advances in aircraft efficiency, governments reducing support for national carriers, the rise of low-cost airlines, etc. -- have led to a steep improvement in airline profitability.

As the chart below illustrates, airline profitability has risen dramatically in the last decade, as load factors -- which measure capacity utilization -- have increased. Put simply, global airlines are running more efficiently, and making money as they never have before.

Commercial airlines profitability and load factor More

Data source: International Air Transport Association. Chart by author.

Moreover, the following chart shows that's it not just about economic growth. For example, compare the last five years with the 2004-2007 period, when economic growth and passenger growth was actually higher, but airline profitability and load factors were far lower.

Load factor compared to economic growth and passenger growth. More

Data source: International Air Transport Association. Chart by author.

This is an important point for Boeing, because it suggests that even when economic growth slows, airlines are likely to remain profitable, so demand for new aircraft will hold up much better than it did during previous economic downturns.

Margins are expanding

Boeing raked in about $12 billion in operating earnings in 2018, and about two-thirds of that came from its Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) unit. CEO Denis Muilenburg's guidance for 2019 forecasts a 14% to 15% operating margin at BCA, compared to 13% in 2018 and 9.4% in 2017. Hitting that would target would achieve a long-held aim of the company.