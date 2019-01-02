3 Reasons Why I Bought Stocks on Monday

I did more than just a little holiday shopping on the final trading day of 2018. I bought into five stocks and an index fund on Monday. I haven't gone on that kind of one-day shopping spree in years.

These are scary times, and I get it. There are a lot of unknowns out there. I still felt that the time was right to buy into this volatile market at the tail end of one of its worst quarters. Let's go over some of the reasons I wanted to get in ahead of whatever 2019 brings our way.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Stocks are a lot cheaper now

The combination of rising earnings and sinking equity prices should be a dog whistle for value hounds and a dinner bell for everybody else. Profitability was poised to pop in 2018 as a result of corporate tax rates coming down, and that's just what happened. Earnings for the S&P 500 companies soared 41% in 2018, according to Barron's.

The S&P 500 only moved 6% lower for the year. The market's 14% slide over the past three months came after a more robust start through the first three quarters of 2018. However, the end result of buoyant net income and a slight dip in price tags leaves the S&P 500 -- trading for 23 times trailing earnings a year ago -- fetching a multiple of less than 15 now.

Bears will argue that the surge in earnings is a one-time event, and that's fair. Bottom-line growth will have to be earned in 2019, but that still doesn't take away from stocks trading at reasonable multiples.

2. History is kind after a brutal quarter

The S&P 500 plummeted 14% in December, but the market has typically bounced back after a rough three-month run. Bespoke Investment Group took a look at the last few times that the market suffered a double-digit percentage hit, and the results are kind to the opportunistic investors buying when everyone else is selling.

If you're thinking about getting out of equities now, here's a look at the S&P's performance after 10%+ down quarters since WW2: https://t.co/H4p1RcpfIn pic.twitter.com/TZGsWFtiLn — Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) December 21, 2018





The S&P 500 has suffered double-digit percentage slides in a quarter three other times over the past 10 years, only to bounce back with double-digit percentage gains the following quarter. A year later from those three brutal quarters, the S&P 500 was trading 47%, 28%, and 27% higher.

The favorable math doesn't end there. The last five times that the market has fallen by at least 10% in a single quarter the market has traded at least 22% higher a year later. You have to go back more than 16 years to find the last time the market wasn't higher a year after a double-digit drop.

Momentum isn't pretty now, but it also wasn't much of a looker each of the five previous times that this happened. History trumps momentum here.

3. Bargains are there for the picking

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was not one of the stocks I bought earlier this week, but let's talk about the social networking behemoth that has seen its shares plummet 26% in 2018. Facebook's namesake site has been a notoriety factory over the past year, but this is also the same company behind Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger -- some of the world's hottest and ascending apps.

Facebook's flagship site is till a hotbed that's unmatched with its 2.27 billion monthly active users. Revenue has risen 42% over the trailing 12 months. It's easy to fathom why Facebook wouldn't be a market darling, but to see the stock shed more than a quarter of its value in a year in which it continues to grow its social app empire is amazing.