3 Reasons Why Buffett Keeps Increasing the Stake in The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR)

After slumping over 50% since the peak back in 2015, The Kroeger Co.(NYSE: KR) recently made a new all-time high. It was certainly a long way of recovery, although the 2020 decline took much shorter than for most of the market.

In the wake of the latest news of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) boosting the stake in the stock, we will examine 3 possible ways why it possibly caught Warren Buffett's interest.

1. Reliable Dividend

The current dividend payment is US$0.21 per share, working out to an FY yield of approx. 1.85%. While not in the market top, this is above the industry's average, which yields 1.5%.

Furthermore, the company pays just 37% of the earnings, and payments take only 30% of the free cash flow generated. This is a very comfortable ratio where the company can afford to keep the dividend growing and maintain sufficient protection in case of any turmoils.

Additionally, over the last 10 years, dividends have been growing by an average of 14%.

2. Superior ROE

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors' money. Simply put, it is used to assess a company's profitability concerning its equity capital.

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kroger is:

16% = US$1.5b ÷ US$9.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. The limitation of this approach is that some companies are quite different from others, even within the same industry classification. Pleasingly, Kroger has a superior ROE than the average (12%) in the Consumer Retailing industry.

Kroger does use a high amount of debt to increase returns. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Undoubtedly, its ROE is decent, but the high debt the company carries is not too exciting to see. Debt increases risk and reduces options for the company in the future, so you generally want to see some good returns from using it.

3. 10x Pretax Earnings Rule

Those following Warren Buffett might have noticed that pretax returns are one of the metrics that he favors when evaluating a business.

The most obvious reason is that taxes can vary for reasons that do not influence the fundamental business. Thus, the post-tax returns can skew the outlook. Furthermore, pretax earnings are easier to benchmark, as the investment at 10x of the pretax earnings is similar to owning an equity bond at a 10% yield.

Quite a few of his investments followed these guidelines, from Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) to Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and even Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

