3 Reasons why Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Can Continue to Deliver Outstanding Returns

Stjepan Kalinic
·4 min read

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

Investors often daydream about multi-baggers, stocks that deliver extraordinary returns over the years and seem to be going only up.

Intuit Inc.(NASDAQ: INTU) just closed at US$554.02, a fresh all-time high. The stock is 400% higher than 5 years ago, with an outstanding 26% run in the last 3 months.

This article will analyze these results and elaborate on why Intuit is one of the stocks to keep on the watchlist.

The company just smashed the latest earnings results.

  • Non-Gaap EPS: US$1.97 (beat by US$0.38)

  • Gaap EPS: US$1.37 (beat by US$0.54)

  • Revenue: US$2.56b (beat by US$240m)

  • FY Guidance: US$11.05b – US$11.2b, vs consensus US$10.29b

View our latest analysis for Intuit

5-year performance

During five years of share price growth, Intuit achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 38% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 69.35.

The company's earnings per share (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Intuit has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Intuit, it has a TSR of 421% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

How Intuit Delivers These Returns

1.Monopolistic positioning

Over the last decades, the company built a significant moat, capturing the majority of the market. Although estimates vary, in some markets, like Canada, it is up to 80%.

Furthermore, the company is facing scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for antitrust issues. This is yet another sign of a strong market leader, as its borderline legal practices attract much attention.

2.Product quality

QuickBooks is a proven product, praised for efficiency, stability, and user-friendly experience. It is not surprising that it dominates the market for small to mid-sized businesses, with a massive 80% market share.

Furthermore, the company owns another popular product, TurboTax –responsible for 30%of the dreaded personal tax reports. While not the cheapest solution, it has been praised for its ability to tackle complicated issues.

3.Innovation

The company is continuously working on new solutions with a current goal to become an AI-driven expert platform. This is planned through machine learning, knowledge engineering, and natural language processing.

By using the AI to do the „heavy lifting“ for the customer, the company is further widening its economic moat and lowering the risk of switching to a competitor's product.

Extraordinary Returns

As an old proverb says, only 2 things are for sure - dying and paying the taxes. And it seems like Intuit has the tax side covered.

Shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 67% over one year -including the dividend. That's better than the annualized return of 39% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity.

To truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Intuit you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, you might love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market-weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Simply Wall St analyst Stjepan Kalinic and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Now The Time To Put Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) On Your Watchlist?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Financial Software Firm Intuit Trounces Quarterly Targets, Gives Robust Outlook

    Tax and accounting software maker Intuit late Tuesday trounced Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Eyewear maker Warby Parker to go public via direct listing on NYSE

    The company, whose existing investors include Tiger Global Management and General Catalyst, did not disclose the number of Class A common shares its stockholders were looking to sell. The New York-based firm, known for its fashionable eyewear starting at $95, was valued at $3 billion after a $245 million funding round in 2020, the Wall Street Journal had reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/warby-parker-founders-explain-why-they-are-adding-35-stores-after-pandemic-11622296801. A direct listing like Warby's allows companies to list their stock on public exchanges by sidestepping a costly and time-consuming initial public offering.

  • FTC urges judge to unwind $7.1 billion Illumina-Grail merger

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it seeks to unwind life science company Illumina Inc's $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail Inc, alleging it would harm innovation and boost prices. FTC senior counsel Susan Musser said in her opening statement at a trial in Washington that cancer test-detection company Grail and its competitors rely on San Diego, California-based Illumina's DNA sequencing technology.

  • Robinhood Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    2021 has seen the emergence of the meme stock. The phenomenon’s rise has been facilitated by Robinhood Markets (HOOD), whose modus operandi is based on the notion investing should be open to all and sundry. As befitting a stock closely correlated to meme stocks and crypto, since its splashy IPO less than a month ago, HOOD shares have been volatile, as the Street tries to assess what prospects lie ahead for the trading disruptor. One analyst to have made up his mind on the matter is Mizuho’s Dan

  • Biden administration to roll out cybersecurity steps as president meets with CEOs from Silicon Valley, other sectors

    Government officials and big companies on Wednesday will offer a set of announcements on cybersecurity related to technology and workforces, according to a senior Biden administration official.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Soared 10% Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed up 10% today after Reuters reported that the company has offered to provide free, temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide. On the other hand, the positive PR that Airbnb will earn from this move is invaluable. Meanwhile, beyond PR, Airbnb got some good news yesterday when analysts at DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating and $174 price target on the stock.

  • Intuit’s Earnings Were Strong. It Boosted Its Dividend, Too.

    The tax-and-accounting software company posted better results than expected for the final quarter of its fiscal year.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • U.S. near deal for Nvidia supercomputer as it waits for delayed Intel machine -sources

    The U.S. Department of Energy is nearing a deal to purchase a supercomputer made with chips from Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc as a key lab waits for a larger supercomputer from Intel Corp that has been delayed for months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Nvidia and AMD machine, to be called Polaris, will not be a replacement for the Intel-based Aurora machine slated for the Argonne National Lab near Chicago, which was poised to be the nation's fastest computer when announced in 2019.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • Pakistan's B2B marketplace and digital ledger platform Bazaar raises $30 million

    A one-year-old startup that is building a business-to-business marketplace for merchants in Pakistan and also helping them digitize their bookkeeping is the latest to secure a mega-round in the South Asian market. Bazaar said on Tuesday it has raised $30 million in a Series A round. The new financing round -- the largest Series A in Pakistan -- was led by Silicon Valley-based early-stage VC Defy Partners and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Janus International The Trade: