3 reasons why the recent electric vehicle stock-price correction isn't the end of the road for the EV trend, according to the world's largest wealth manager

Will Daniel
·4 min read
2022 GMC Hummer EV 1
2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

Electric-vehicle stocks have taken a hit the past few weeks amid a rotation away from highly valued tech and growth names, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road for the EV boom, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management.

Long-term technological and environmental shifts suggest the boom should continue, while acknowledging that volatility in the share prices of individual companies argues for investors to diversify their exposure. Still, Haefele's team said investors should consider the underlying data.

Elon Musk's Tesla has led an incredible boom for electric vehicles over the past few years, and in 2020 alone, sales of electric cars rose 43% while overall car sales slumped 20%, according to data published on Tuesday by EV-volumes.com. The market has grown so much that these days, Tesla is just one of dozens of competitors in the rapidly-expanding industry.

In fact, Tesla's share of the US EV market fell to 69% in February, down from 81% in the prior year, a Morgan Stanley report found.

It's getting more crowded, too, as every major car company in the US has said they will be entering the EV market.

General Motors recently pledged to invest $27 billion to launch 30 EV models by 2025, and it has showed off new cars like an electric Hummer, which is set to be released in 2022. Ford released the Mustang Mach-E, which has taken market share from Tesla, and VW recently unveiled its plans to build six "gigafactories" in Europe by 2030 to aid with its EV business.

In China, EV players like SAIC Motor Corporation are targeting the lower-end market with cars starting at just $4,465. The company sold over 25,000 Hong Guang Minis in January alone.

Public transit is also getting a revamp from EV companies. Proterra, a company that makes electric public and school buses, inked a deal to go public via billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC Arc Light Clean Transition Corp. in January.

Many analysts argue the EV boom is set to continue. Wedbush's Dan Ives said in a recent note to clients that he believes the "EV party and transformation is just beginning as this industry is on the cusp of a $5 trillion market opportunity over the next decade."

Haefele and his team agree with Ives, detailed below are three reasons why they see a long way to run for the EV boom.

  1. "Electric vehicles continue to rapidly gain market share. Electric vehicle sales have been rapidly gaining market share. The diverging paths of automakers have been confirmed during the pandemic. While the overall auto market contracted by 15% in 2020, global electric vehicle sales rose by 43%, reaching a 4.2% market share. This trend looks set to continue and will benefit pure EV makers, as well as traditional automakers that are adapting fastest to the growing consumer preference for electric vehicles," Haefele and co. wrote.

  2. "Electrification of vehicles is still 'The Next Big Thing' in the automotive industry. Tighter emission regulations mean there is no alternative to the switchover from combustion to electric engines - be they battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), or fuel cell vehicles (FCV). This move toward electric has also been embraced by traditional automakers such as Volkswagen, which has pledged investment of over EUR 50bn in its EV strategy as it aims to catch up with Tesla," Haefele and co. wrote.

  3. "The transformation underway in the auto sector goes beyond drive trains. We see parallel technological advances in the sector, along with a shift in consumer preferences away from ownership. On technology, progress is being made in areas such as autonomous driving, helped by the rollout of 5G networks. On the issue of ownership, increasing mobile connectivity and changing preferences among younger age groups are leading to the rise of car-sharing models. In the future, using a car will not automatically mean owning one. Overall, we foresee potential sales of some USD 400bn connected to our Smart Mobility theme by 2025, of which electrification represents more than half, an eight- to nine-fold increase on today's figure," Haefele and co. wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Global shipping: The world’s most opaque industry

    The blockage in the Suez Canal has shone a spotlight on a major international industry where there is often a drought of accountability and transparency, says Ben Chu

  • What’s Up With EV Stocks Finishing Down?

    Electric vehicle stocks had a rough week, which is a little surprising given how Monday went. Maybe it shows that, for investors, sometimes seeing something happen is more important that knowing it will happen. The Nasdaq Composite Index was essentially flat.

  • The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The Lost Pirate Kingdom' to 'Country Comfort'

    Netflix's "Lost Pirate Kingdom" continued to be popular with users this week, but "Ginny and Georgia" is still the top series.

  • Biden is splitting with Obama on the economy and the proof is in their stimulus plans

    "This is just incredibly different," said Obama DOL veteran Heidi Shierholz. "If my 2010 self could see just how different we're handling this."

  • Nikola Stock Might Be an Interesting Contrarian Play Now

    Everyone knows about how Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock fell from its peak amid the ridiculous tenure of CEO Trevor Martin and his ignominious departure. Since then, the company lost its orders and other potential partners bailed out on the previous deals. NKLA stock has fallen to $13.40 as of March 25 from its previous peak of $79.73 in June 2020 and is down 26% in the past 6 months. Source: Stephanie L Sanchez / Shutterstock.com But maybe now, as a sort of knee-jerk contrarian move, speculative investors might look at inching back into NKLA stock. I suspect that this goes against the grain of most institutional investors and certainly the value investing crowd. But I think there are some interesting things to look at.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Reasons to Start Looking Nikola Now First, the board of directors is now composed of nine non-Nikola executives, plus the new Nikola CEO, Mark Russell. He is not the chairman, like Trevor Martin, as that role is filled by the former SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) sponsor VectorIQ, Steve Girsky. Recently, two outside independent directors were brought in. This is a good start, as governance was completely lacking before when Martin was in charge. Second, the company has laid out a clear set of objectives for this year. If they don’t meet them it might be grounds for pushing NKLA stock down. Nikola reiterated these milestones in its Feb. 25 release of 2020 earnings. Halfway through the release, the company discusses its business outlook, including a list of five “milestones” it expects to achieve during 2021. 7 Risky Stocks Ready to Roll on Reopening Granted, none 0f these seem to have any financial numbers associated with them. The closest that it comes to this is to talk about trial production in Q3. Both its Ulm, Germany JV plant, and the plant in Arizona (just south of Phoenix in Coolidge), will start trial production. I believe this is for the company’s BEV (battery electric vehicle) trucks. The point here is that if any of these milestones are not met, NKLA will drop further. But, consider the opposite. If Nikola achieves its milestones in 2021 there will be grand announcements. Management will talk about its next steps, the economics of sales, production numbers, and maybe new orders. This will push NKLA stock higher. Third, Nikola had $845 million in cash as of Dec. 31. Cash burn during 2020, (cash flow from operations plus investing activities) was $181 million. At that rate, which includes SPAC merger expenses, it would take 4.66 years to spend all its cash. How to Play NKLA Stock From Here This is not a value play. It’s speculative. Maybe we can put some odds on likely outcomes. Let’s say there is a 50% chance that the company will meet its milestones in 2021. There is a 30% chance that it won’t. And lastly, a 20% chance that more bad news, including desultory drifting by management and the board occurs. These three scenarios all add up to 100% of the likely outcomes for purposes of our expected return analysis. Scenario 1 above is positive for the stock, so let’s say it leads to a 40% jump in the price. Scenario 2 is bad for NKLA stock, but if management says it expects to achieve the milestones in early 2022, the stock would falter but eventually recover somewhat. Let’s give it a net 20% drop. The last scenario would wear and tear on NKLA stock and likely lead to a 50% drop in the price. We have three expected returns. Scenario one results in a 40% gain with a 50% chance it happens. Therefore, the expected return (ER) is +20% (40% times 50%). Scenario 2 is -20% times 30% (ER of -6%). And the last scenario is -10% (-50% times 20%). Therefore, the total probability-weighted ER is +4.0% (i.e., 20% minus 6% minus 10%). In other words, there is a slight possibility of a positive return, not a negative return from here. It might pay to be a contrarian here and start accumulating NKLA stock. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake did not hold a long or short position in any of the securities in this article. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Nikola Stock Might Be an Interesting Contrarian Play Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Column: Feds rule that Musk and Tesla are no friend to workers

    In a decision issued Thursday, the NLRB ruled that Tesla violated federal labor laws in multiple ways while the United Auto Workers and other unions were trying to organize the Fremont plant.

  • ‘SNL’ Eschews Political Cold Open For MTV Spring Break Sketch Despite Maya Rudolph Hosting

    Maya Rudolph, who has regularly played Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, is back in New York hosting the NBC comedy. However, despite this, Lorne Michaels’ long-running comedy eschewed a sketch with Rudolph as Harris and instead chose to have her hosting an MTV-style Spring Break skit. It marks the first time that […]

  • 10 car companies coming for Tesla's EV crown

    The EV future is coming.

  • 4 Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks Powering the EV Revolution

    The electric vehicle industry is at an inflection point, which means the same holds true for the EV charging industry. Bloomberg expects the number of electric vehicles sold to increase from 1.7 million units last year to 26 million units by fiscal year 2030. EV sales are further projected to increase to 54 million units by FY2040. There are similar projections that point to accelerated growth for the EV industry. IHS Markit expects electric vehicles sales to increase at a CAGR of 52% over the next five-years. Deloitte estimates that electric vehicle sales will increase at a CAGR of 29% over the next decade.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Risky Stocks Ready to Roll on Reopening However, this growth is unlikely to impossible without having a proper charging infrastructure. It’s therefore not surprising that EV charging stocks have been in limelight and are commanding premium valuations. Let’s discuss four electric vehicle charging stocks that are worth considering as the industry growth can last beyond a decade. ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) TPG Pace Beneficial (NYSE:TPGY) Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks: ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com CHPT stock is among the top names to consider in the EV charging industry. After completion of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) business combination, the stock currently trades around $22. Recently, Oppenheimer initiated coverage in the stock with a price target of $39. Therefore, there seems to be potential for significant upside from current levels. For fiscal year 2021, the company reported revenue of $146 million, which exceeded the company’s guidance. It has guided for revenue between $195 and $205 million in the current fiscal year, implying 37% revenue growth at the guidance midpoint. However, it’s worth noting that the company had a total cash buffer of $615 million after the merger. In the next few years, the number of charging ports shiped is likely to increase significantly. ChargePoint expects revenue to accelerate to $2.1 billion by FY2026. Revenue is also likely to be more diversified in the next few years with software subscription and support revenue being recurring. As subscription-based revenue increases, there will also be a positive impact on margins. From 24% in FY2020, the company has guided for a gross margin of 42% by FY2026. With the best part of growth still to come, CHPT stock is attractive among electric vehicle charging stocks. The stock has seen some correction in the last few days and it provides a good buying opportunity for the long term. Blink Charging (BLNK) Source: David Tonelson/Shutterstock.com BLNK stock has surged by over 2200% in the last year, but that does not make the EV charging stock overvalued. Analysts still have an average price target of $55 for the stock which is currently trading around $35. Blink Charging has a more diversified product line offering both residential and commercial stations. The company also has several products under development that include media charging solutions, inductive charging bumper technology, among others. With 24,000 EV charging stations, the company is already the second-largest charging-station operator in the U.S. It’s the potential growth in the next decade that the stock is discounting. 7 Risky Stocks Ready to Roll on Reopening According to the company, electric vehicle sales in the U.S. are likely to increase from 1 million units in FY2020 to 3.3 million units in FY2025. Sales are further likely to increase to 13.0 million units by FY2030. Specific to the company, analyst estimates point to 98.33% revenue growth for FY2020 on a year-on-year basis. For the current year, revenue growth is expected at 171.0%. I won’t be surprised if revenue growth is more than 100% for the next few years. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) Source: Evgenia Parajanian / Shutterstock.com On Feb. 8, Tortoise Acquisition announced a SPAC business combination with electric vehicle charging infrastructure company Volta Industries. Volta reported having 1,507 charging stations in FY2020. The company is expecting to increase the number of charging stations to 26,242 by FY2025. With this growth, the company is expecting to increase revenue to $826 million in FY2025 from $25 million in FY2020. This would imply a five-year CAGR of 100%. SNPR stock had touched a high of $18.30 and currently trades at around $11. I believe the correction is a good opportunity to accumulate. A reason to like Volta is the company’s differentiated approach to EV charging. One strategy is to have “sponsor-supported charging stations” that essentially act as advertising networks and enticements to stay and shop longer in sponsored locations. Since charging becomes effectively free, these electric vehicle charging stations have garnered attention. Coming back to the financials, Volta Industries expects EBITDA of $252 million by FY2025, which would imply an EBITDA margin of 30%. Given the growth outlook and EBITDA visibility, a $1.4 billion pro-forma enterprise value does not look very expensive. TPG Pace Beneficial (TPGY) Source: Shutterstock TGPY is another SPAC that has entered into a business combination agreement with an EV charging company. EVBox is a charging solutions platform for electric vehicles in Europe. As of the announcement of the business combination, EVBox had sold 190,000 charging ports. The European Union has set a target for one million public charging points by FY2024. Further, the target is to increase the number of charging points to three million by FY2029. This presents a big opportunity for EVBox. For the last year, the company reported revenue of €70 million. Revenue is expected to increase to €372 million by FY2023. The company is also expecting EBITDA break-even by FY2023. With an ambitious target for EV charging infrastructure in Europe, the company’s revenue growth is likely to be strong over the next five years. The company’s business model is similar to that of ChargePoint. With an increase in the number of charging ports shipped, the company’s recurring software revenue will grow steadily. Therefore, EBITDA margin expansion is likely to be robust in the coming years. On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored more than 1,500 stock-specific articles with a focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 4 Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks Powering the EV Revolution appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 'The richest man in the world against workers': Amazon is trying to defeat what experts call the most important union vote in decades

    Amazon is following in Walmart's footsteps as it wages an aggressive anti-union campaign against workers in Alabama.

  • Egypt's president orders preparations be made to unload Ever Given's cargo if refloating fails, a high risk strategy adding days of delay

    The giant Ever Given ship has a cargo of 20,000 container boxes. Helicopters would most likely need to be used to lighten the load.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • After a stray dog stole a unicorn toy from a store five times, animal control bought it for him

    Sisu, a one-year-old stray dog, was adopted the next day after the Duplin County Animal Control in North Carolina posted about his criminal behavior.

  • Demi Lovato says getting engaged to Max Ehrich was an attempt to 'prove to the world' she was OK

    In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer spoke about her previous relationship with the actor, who she was engaged to for two months.

  • Clippers honor Doc Rivers in his return, then send him packing again in win over 76ers

    The Clippers won 122-112 over Philadelphia and coach Doc Rivers, who was honored with a video tribute in his return to L.A after leaving the team.

  • Halle Berry calls out 'disgusting' racist comments made by a New York radio host who compared her skin to toast

    The radio segment on Buffalo's 97 Rock mentioned Halle Barry alongside other Black women, including Serena Williams and Gayle King.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • How this couple went from traveling the US in a camper van to selling camper van conversions on Instagram for up to $90,000

    Two months after Seth and Scarlett Eskelund began #VanLife, the US shut down. This is how they pivoted to create a camper van business during COVID-19.

  • As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil

    Brazil currently accounts for one-quarter of the entire world’s daily COVID-19 deaths, far more than any other single nation, and health experts are warning that the nation is on the verge of even greater calamity. Having glimpsed the abyss, there is growing recognition shutdowns are no longer avoidable -- not just among experts, but also many mayors and governors. Restrictions on activity they implemented last year were half-hearted and consistently sabotaged by President Jair Bolsonaro, who sought to stave off economic doom.