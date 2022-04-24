3 Republicans vying in primary for Clark County Common Pleas judge seat

Apr. 24—Two attorneys and a clerk of courts are running in the May 3 Republican primary for a county judge seat.

The three Republican candidates vying for the seat held by Clark County Common Pleas Judge Richard O'Neill are Brian Driscoll, Daniel Harkins and Melissa Tuttle.

One Democrat is running unopposed in the primary. The Republican primary winner faces Regina Richards in November.

Another candidate who applied to run in the same Republican primary is expected to be appointed to run in November for a second judge seat.

Brian Driscoll

Driscoll has worked as an attorney for nearly 20 years and is the assistant prosecuting attorney for the Champaign County Prosecutor's Office. Before that, he was a Clark County Municipal Court judge for a year, assistant prosecuting attorney for the Clark County Prosecutor's Office for 16, and a general practice attorney for four.

Driscoll, who has lived in Clark County his whole live, is running for judge to continue serving the community and make it a safe place.

"I say this because I spent my career doing just that," he said. "I am the only candidate who has spent his career fighting to protect the citizens of Clark County as an assistant prosecuting attorney. I have fought for those who don't have a voice, and I am the only candidate that has successfully tried murder, child predators, drug dealers and aggravated robbers."

Driscoll wants to make sure violent criminals are punished, provide adequate help and recourses with rehabilitation and mental health treatment to those in the system, and ensure court processes work efficiently.

Driscoll hopes to provide fair and timely justice, as well as fairness in sentencing.

"I hope that as the Common Pleas Court judge that I do my part to provide fair and timely justice. This is true for defendants but also for victims and their families that, often times, feel left out of the process," he said. "I also will be consistent, firm and fair in dealing with criminal defendants and their sentences."

Driscoll graduated with a bachelor of science degree in political science from Heidelberg College and with a juris doctor (JD) from Thomas Cooley School of Law.

Daniel C. Harkins

Harkins has been an attorney in Ohio for 37 years, 26 of which have been in Springfield.

He said he is seeking election to resolve case backlogs and promote the impartial administration of justice, which he said should be improved due to "significant case backlogs" existing in criminal and civil cases.

"Some criminal defendants have been held in the Clark County Jail for up to two years before standing trial," Harkins said. "The backlog caused local taxpayers to incur unnecessary costs and has delayed the administration of justice."

Harkins said his experience practicing before several common pleas courts, courts of appeals and federal courts has allowed him to observe best practices.

Harkins said his priorities are to eliminate the case backlog, provide more efficient administration of justice in all cases and promote court operations in a more cost-effective manner.

"Several years of hard work will be required to effectively eliminate the case backlog. When the backlog is eliminated, active management of the civil and criminal dockets will provide for more speedy trials, reduce costs to the local taxpayers, and cause most cases to be resolved within six months," he said.

Harkins graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the College of Wooster, with a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University, and a master of laws degree in taxation from New York University.

Melissa M. Tuttle

Tuttle, who has lived in Springfield her whole life, is the clerk of the Common Pleas Court. She is running for judge to help better serve the community by increasing the access to justice and create transparency of the court.

"My passions involve serving the community and making the community a better place. This is what drives my work ethic to make government better, transparent, easier to access, and fiscally responsible," she said. "My vast experience practicing across Ohio has given me the opportunities to find better practices to adapt in Clark County that help parties navigate the legal process and operate the court in a faster, more efficient, and effective manner."

Tuttle wants to use her experience from the clerk's office to help run the Common Pleas Court operations, including the jury and probation departments.

"My tenacity in managing projects will help in improving the probation department services and help in creating specialty courts that can serve veterans, people with mental health issues, and those people dealing with substance abuse issues," she said.

If elected, Tuttle's goals are to create specialty dockets in the court based on the needs and interest of the community, increase the use of technology to help review outstanding cases, and help partner the community with workforce development and local employers willing to hire felons.

"I have worked hard as clerk, and I want to continue to serve the community and improve the judicial system... I want to continue the hard work that I have done in the clerk's office to the bench and serve Clark County on a different level."

Tuttle has a bachelor of science degree in law, economics and business from the University of Toledo and a law degree with concentrations in criminal justice and alternative dispute resolution from Capital University Law School.

Current Common Pleas Court judge Douglas Rastatter is the other candidate who is running unopposed. He was previously running against Robert Lancaster Jr., who withdrew.

Rastatter grew up in Springfield and has been a judge for 17 years. After college, he worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Clark County for 10 years until he was elected judge in November 2004, starting in January 2005.

He said he is humbled and honored the citizens of the county have entrusted him with the local criminal justice system.

"I strive to administer justice lawfully, fairly, impartially and efficiently. I hope that those who observe me would say that I am firm and resolute, but also compassionate and merciful when appropriate," he said. "I aspire to treat my staff, litigants, attorneys, witnesses, victims, jurors and all others with dignity, courtesy and respect. I hope that the courtroom in which I serve is a model of justice and truth."

Rastatter graduated with a pre-law degree from Penn State University and graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

Clark County registered voters can vote at the Clark County Board of Elections office at 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield.

More information about voting hours can be found on the county's election board website.

The primary election is May 3.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU VOTE:

—Early voting is at the board of elections office. The Clark County Board of Elections is at 3130 E. Main St. (formerly E. National Rd.) Springfield. The hours are: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April 25 to April 29; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30; 1 to 5 p.m. May 1; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2.

—All vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by May 2. You may have to ask your post office to postmark the envelope. You may hand-deliver your vote-by-mail ballot to the election's office any time until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

—Election Day is May 3, and polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and if you are in line when polls close you will be allowed to cast a ballot.