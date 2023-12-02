3 rescued from Phoenix mountains in 1 morning. Here's how to stay safe when hiking

Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters had responded to three separate mountain rescues on Saturday morning.

At about 11 a.m. on Saturday, a spokesperson with the Phoenix Fire Department said that it, along with Tempe and Scottsdale fire departments, were working on two mountain rescues on separate Phoenix mountain trails.

The Phoenix Fire Department reported a rescue on Camelback Mountain, where rescuers reached a 20-year-old injured hiker, who they said was approximately 3/4 of the way up the Echo Canyon trail. They said the hiker suffered a lower leg injury and had to be airlifted off of the mountain after they splinted her leg. Officials said she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

On Lookout Mountain, Phoenix Fire Department said that technical rescue teams had to use a big wheel stretcher to take a hiker to the bottom of the trail. They said the person had a medical injury but was in stable condition and would be taken to a hospital.

Shortly before noon, Phoenix Fire Department said technical rescue team members were assisting an injured hiker down a trail on South Mountain. They said the hiker reported she needed assistance making it the last 200 yards of the hike.

How to stay safe hiking

With three mountain rescues in one morning, Phoenix Fire Department said they and the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department wanted to remind hikers to take the necessary precautions before going on a hike.

Watch the weather as Arizona's temperatures can be deceiving and deadly.

Hike when it's cool outside: Try early mornings and evenings when there's more shade.

Dress Appropriately: Wear proper shoes, clothing, a hat and sunscreen.

Bring Water: Hydrate before you go. Have plenty of water, more than you think you need.

Keep in contact and carry a mobile phone.

Team pp: Hike with others. If hiking solo, tell someone your start and end times, and location.

Be honest: Do you have a medical condition? Asthma, heart problems, diabetes, knee or back problems? Do not push yourself.

Stay on the trails.

Be a responsible hiker: be prepared, be aware of your health conditions and do not ignore safety guidelines.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 rescued from Phoenix mountains in 1 morning. Here's how to stay safe