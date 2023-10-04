3 restaurants closed; roaches, rat droppings seen in latest Fort Worth health inspections

Three restaurants were closed and roaches were observed at several places in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 84 inspections from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30.

Fort Worth inspections are based on a demerit system. When scores exceed 30, the restaurant is required to take immediate corrective action on all critical violations, then has 48 hours to issue corrective action on all other violations.

Toque Mexicano at 5822 Camp Bowie Blvd. was closed due to sanitary conditions and roaches observed at the restaurant. It was reopened after performing a deep cleaning and the restaurant is being treated for roaches.

Inspectors observed raw meat being held at inadequate temperatures at Jack’s Place at 7914 Camp Bowie West Blvd. and was closed. Also, black organic material was observed on food, such as cheese and vegetables, in a walk-in cooler. It received 15 demerits in a follow-up inspection and was reopened.

Mamma Mia Italian Grill & Pizza at 3124 East Belknap St. was closed as several food products — including raw meats and cheeses — were being held at inadequate temperatures. The restaurant was reopened the following day after passing its follow-up.

The Point on Lake Worth at 1349 Bomber Road was the only restaurant that received over 30 demerits, receiving a score of 35. It received 13 demerits in a follow-up inspection.

Seven other restaurants received high demerit scores:

Jack’s Place at 7914 Camp Bowie West Blvd., 29

Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken at 7289 South Hulen St., 29

Mamma Mia Italian Grill & Pizza at 3124 East Belknap St., 29

Burger Street at 7301 Camp Bowie West Blvd., 28

Braum’s Ice Cream at 7212 South Hulen St., 26

Dairy Queen at 6417 McCart Ave., 25

Pearl Snap Kolaches at 4006 White Settlement Road, 25

Rat droppings were observed at On The Border at 6536 NW Loop 820 in several areas including behind food cans under a counter in front of the pick-up area, on top of cardboard boxes in the mop sink room, on top of a salt container lid, and in a ketchup bag in the bulk food shelf and other storage areas.

Live roaches and rodent droppings were also observed at Stockyards Hotel at 109 East Exchange Ave., which received 17 demerits in its inspection.

Roaches were also seen at:

Jack’s Place at 7914 Camp Bowie West Blvd., 29

Panaderia La Fe’ Bakery at 4210 Hemphill St., 20

Giovannis Italian Kitchen at 5733 Crowley Road, 16

Burger Box at 4466 Southwest Blvd., 15

Waffle House at 9450 White Settlement Road, 15

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Sept. 17th - Sept. 30th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.