3 restaurants failed in past 2 Arlington inspection periods; 2 with history of failures

Three restaurants failed within the past two Arlington health inspection periods, according to city data. No restaurants were closed.

There were 53 inspections from Dec. 24 to Dec. 30.

Arlington inspections are based on a 100-point scoring system. A score of 100 is a perfect score, and 70 is considered to be extremely poor.

Two restaurants failed the first inspection period:

A-1 Plus Barbecue Inc. (First Chinese Bbq) at 2214 South Collins St., 67

Ocean Chinese Restaurant at 1510 New York Ave., 69

This marks the fourth time A-1 Plus Barbecue Inc. failed an inspection in 2023.

The Emerson South Collins retirement center at 1101 East Arbrook Blvd. was the third restaurant that scored 75 or less with a score of 71.

Re-inspections are conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less.

Four restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Import Food Market at 701 East Pioneer Parkway, 81

Taste Of Thai at 2535 East Arkansas Lane, 83

Emerson South Collins at 1101 East Arbrook Blvd., 71

Sharetea at 3810 South Cooper St., 85

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Dec. 24th - Dec. 30th, 2023.

There were 54 inspections from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.

Biriyani House at 520 West Park Row Dr. failed with a 70. It was closed twice in 2023.

K-Donuts at 1901 East Arkansas Lane received a 73, the only other restaurant that scored 75 or less in the second inspection period.

Eight restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Pho Ghien LLC at 100 West Pioneer Parkway, 83

Emerson South Collins at 1101 East Arbrook Blvd., 87

Nizza Pizza at 965 West Lamar Blvd., 99

Cici’s Pizza at 3415 South Cooper St.

Fresh Kabob LLC at 3115 South Cooper St.

Taco Casa at 4391 Little Rd.

Tacon Ganas Express at 4331 Kelly Elliott Rd.

K-Donuts 1901 East Arkansas Lane, 73

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Dec. 31st - Jan. 6th, 2024.